Aaron Judge makes Yankees' history with league-leading 37th home run against Orioles

By Mike Santa Barbara
 4 days ago
Jul 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) reacts after striking out during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Judge has a mammoth lead in the home run race. His next closest competitor is Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who sits with 30 homers on the year.

In just 94 games, Judge has nearly surpassed last year's home run total of 39 and is on pace to finish above the 98 runs he batted in during the 2021 campaign.

So far this season, Judge is batting .279/.384/.568 with 37 round trippers and 81 RBI.

Judge and the Yankees currently own the best record in the MLB at 66-31 and hold a 12.5 game lead in the AL East over the second-place Toronto Blue Jays.

