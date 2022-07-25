ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Shooting in Los Angeles park leaves at least two dead

By Guardian staff and agencies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzAcy_0grY5SJk00
Police near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Los Angeles, that left at least two dead and several injured Photograph: Ringo HW Chiu/AP

At least two people were killed and several others injured in a shooting at a park in Los Angeles , officials said.

Seven people were taken to local hospitals after gunfire erupted at an informal car show at Peck Park in the San Pedro neighborhood on Sunday, the Los Angeles fire department said.

Two of them – a man and a woman – later died of their wounds, department spokesperson Brian Humphrey said.

The shooting victims – four men and three women – ranged in age from 23 to 54, he said, but could offer no information about what caused the confrontation.

The car show was an informal gathering, rather than an officially scheduled event, Humphrey said. As part of Southern California car culture, owners of classic cars and low riders often gather in public places to show off their vehicles.

Related: US mass shootings are getting deadlier and more common, analysis shows

The Los Angeles police department said the shooting started around 3.50pm, adding that the incident was not an active shooter situation.

Police had yet to report whether they had identified any suspects.

Peck Park is about 20 miles (32km) south of downtown Los Angeles, California.

The shooting is the latest to hit the United States this summer, following mass shootings in Highland Park , Illinois, Uvalde , Texas, and Buffalo , New York.

The wave of incidents has renewed a fierce debate over why such mass casualty events keep occurring in the US, and the need for new gun access legislation .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Pastor of Carson church arrested in off-duty deputy's shooting

A local pastor has been arrested in connection with the shooting of an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in Harbor City.Gordon Mueller, 58, was arrested Monday night after the shooting at a home in the 23300 block of Dorset Place. Police at the time said the deputy went to the home for an unknown reason, got involved in a dispute, and was shot by a resident of the home.The shooting was believed to have been the result of a family disturbance. The wounded deputy is expected to be OK.According to Los Angeles County sheriff's jail records, Mueller is being held on $1 million bail. A court date has not been scheduled in his case.Mueller co-founded the Believers Victory International Church in Carson with his wife.
CARSON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Highland Park, CA
State
Illinois State
City
San Pedro, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
SILive.com

Actor Jason Momoa involved in head-on collision with motorcycle on California road

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Actor Jason Momoa was involved in a head-on collision with a motorcyclist on a Los Angeles-area road on Sunday, according to published reports. While traveling in the opposite direction of Old Topanga Canyon Road near Calabasas, California, the motorcycle allegedly crossed over into the “Game of Thrones” and “Dune” star’s lane, and hit the left front end of his Oldsmobile.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
LocalNewsMatters.org

California public school enrollment dips as families move out or choose to home-school

California’s K-12 enrollment decline of more than 270,000 students since the pandemic began is largely attributable to people leaving the state, not enrolling children in transitional kindergarten or kindergarten, or deciding to home-school their children but failing to file the paperwork to account for them, the head of the state’s largest school district and other experts said Sunday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ringo
KPBS

NWS issues flood watch for mountain areas in San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino counties

The National Weather Service Forecast Office in San Diego has issued a flood watch warning for mountain areas in San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino counties — including Julian, Pine Valley, Crestline, Big Bear Lake, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Big Bear City, Pine Valley, Wrightwood, Lake Arrowhead and Running Springs — in effect until 7 p.m. Monday.
theeagle1069.com

Taxpayers Could Pay All Alimony In CA

Gavel on desk. Isolated with good copy space. Dramatic lighting. Steve Clark of Huntington Beach has until mid January 2023 to collect 623-thousand signatures to get a measure on the California Ballot. Clark is not happy that people have to pay alimony when they get divorced. So he is proposing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

374K+
Followers
89K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy