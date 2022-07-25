Shooting in Los Angeles park leaves at least two dead

Police near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Los Angeles, that left at least two dead and several injured Photograph: Ringo HW Chiu/AP

At least two people were killed and several others injured in a shooting at a park in Los Angeles , officials said.

Seven people were taken to local hospitals after gunfire erupted at an informal car show at Peck Park in the San Pedro neighborhood on Sunday, the Los Angeles fire department said.



Two of them – a man and a woman – later died of their wounds, department spokesperson Brian Humphrey said.

The shooting victims – four men and three women – ranged in age from 23 to 54, he said, but could offer no information about what caused the confrontation.

The car show was an informal gathering, rather than an officially scheduled event, Humphrey said. As part of Southern California car culture, owners of classic cars and low riders often gather in public places to show off their vehicles.

The Los Angeles police department said the shooting started around 3.50pm, adding that the incident was not an active shooter situation.

Police had yet to report whether they had identified any suspects.

Peck Park is about 20 miles (32km) south of downtown Los Angeles, California.

The shooting is the latest to hit the United States this summer, following mass shootings in Highland Park , Illinois, Uvalde , Texas, and Buffalo , New York.

The wave of incidents has renewed a fierce debate over why such mass casualty events keep occurring in the US, and the need for new gun access legislation .