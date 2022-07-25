Barbara Jean Gall McCloskey (1948-2022)

Barbara Jean Gall McCloskey, a nurturing caregiver who guided her family and others in the Roman Catholic faith, died Friday in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, South Detroit Avenue. She was 73.

She had congestive heart failure, her daughter Lori McCloskey said.

“Her biggest fear was that her grandchildren wouldn’t have memories of her. She fought the biggest fight,” Miss McCloskey said. “That’s who she was. She was a great mother and grandmother every single day. She wanted to take care of us and make sure she was a good example to us.”

She was born Sept. 30, 1948, to Mary Gauthier Gall and Joseph Gall, the fifth of what would be seven children.

She grew up — and still lived – in Birmingham, the historically Hungarian-American neighborhood of East Toledo. She was a 1967 graduate of Waite High School, where she sang soprano in the choir.

She married the next year and was a stay-at-home mother while her daughters were in grade school. She had a variety of jobs for several years afterward. When her son was born, she remained home and in time expanded her circle of care.

“She pretty much started to watch the neighbors’ kids and my friends’ kids,” Miss McCloskey said. It wasn’t a formal day care — never more than five children at a time.

“It was just kids she loved,” Miss McCloskey said. “When we were little and growing up, this is the house all the kids came to.

“She was the most nurturing. Not everybody’s mom is a natural caregiver. She hugged, she kissed. She was definitely a kind-hearted, big-souled loving mom.”

Mrs. McCloskey later worked at a childcare center in Oregon, but stepped aside in the early 1990s when her husband, Robert, entered politics.

He formerly served on Toledo City Council.

She was a longtime member of the former Holy Rosary Parish in East Toledo, where her mother helped lead blood drives and volunteered as a cook and baker. Mrs. McCloskey sang in the choir and served as cantor.

“My grandmother’s faith was a very big deal to her and she also taught other people about the faith,” Miss McCloskey said. “My mom learned those lessons from her.”

Christina Nusbaum, her best friend since childhood, said: “It was part of how she was raised.”

“Over the years, we had trials and tribulations, and she held on to God, she held on to that faith,” said Mrs. Nusbaum, whom Mrs. McCloskey called “Trina.”

“She had big shoulders to lean on all these years. I would call her and she would say, ‘I was just thinking of you.’ It was like we had this connection through the air and through God,” Mrs. Nusbaum said.

During Sunday Mass, Mrs. McCloskey helped teach that day’s Gospel reading to the children. She worked with those who wished to become Catholic through the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults process. She most recently attended St. Stephen Church. Her inspiration was the late Sister Mary Madelena Pohlman, of the Sisters of Notre Dame, who had a pastoral ministry in East Toledo from 1995-2016.

She remained loyal to her Hungarian heritage and volunteered for the Birmingham Ethnic Festival, was involved with the Hungarian Club, and played bingo where she could.

Those preceding her in death included her brother, Robert Gall, and sisters Patricia Lewis and Mary Block.

Surviving are her husband, Robert McCloskey, whom she married Feb. 3, 1968; daughters Lori McCloskey and Pamela McGarey; son, Corey McCloskey; sisters Katherine Galatocky, Margaret Lawrence, and Linda Veres, and six grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Monday at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel. The funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Stephen Church of Epiphany of the Lord Parish in East Toledo, with visitation after 10 a.m.

The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.