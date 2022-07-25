Restaurant Inspections: 7/25

Recently released inspections reports of Lucas County food-service

No violations:

Picrose, 3253 Franklin, inspected June 22.

TrueNorth Energy/​Shell, 5473 Monroe, inspected June 23.

Southwyck Lanes, 5255 Heatherdowns, inspected June 23.

Chick-fil-A Mobile, 6636 W. Central, inspected June 23.

C’Dubs Snack Shack, 5255 Heatherdowns, inspected June 23.

Pizza Hut, 3425 Secor, inspected June 24.

Karing Handz Daycare 2, 3049 W. Sylvania, inspected June 24.

Beirut Street Kitchen, 4082 Monroe, inspected June 24.

The Food Station, 2051 Dorr, inspected June 25.

Dollar General, 815 S. Holland-Sylvania, inspected June 27.

Dairy Queen, 5300 Monroe, inspected June 27.

Taco Bell, 3460 Airport, inspected June 28.

SISI, 622 Hoag, inspected June 28.

Toledo Zoo - Yuletide Food & Spirits, 2700 Broadway, inspected June 29.

Toledo Zoo - The Big Blue Express, 2700 Broadway, inspected June 29.

Glenn’s Mobile, 444 Knower, inspected June 29.

First Steps Early Learning Center, 5855 W. Sylvania, inspected June 29.

Childcare Ventures, 3542 Glendale, inspected June 29.

Chabad House of Toledo, 2728 King, inspected June 30.

Violations:

Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns, inspected June 22. The upstairs ice machine’s slide was dirty with heavy black and brown buildup. The downstairs ice machine’s slide was dirty with pink slime. The ice machines’ and ice bins’ drains lacked air gaps to prevent drainage backflow.

, 7117 W. Central, inspected June 22. The ice machine’s interior drip edge was dirty with buildup. Chlorine sanitizer in the dish machine was too weak. Sink and surface sanitizer in the wipe-cloth bucket was too weak. The one-door under-counter cooler’s thermostat was set too high.

Ottawa Park Golf Course, 1 Walden Pond, inspected June 22. Employees had not been verifiably informed of duty to report illnesses relevant to food safety. A mop bucket blocked access to the hand-washing sink. Food equipment was being washed in the prep sink and not being sanitized after washing. A sanitizer spray bottle hanging over the prep sink had no label. Pest droppings were beneath a candy stock cabinet.

Krispy Kreme, 3145 Secor, inspected June 22. No person-in-charge qualified in food safety was present during inspection. Employees had not been verifiably informed of duty to report illnesses relevant to food safety. Single-use gloves were stored improperly in a hand-washing sink by the doughnut fryer. A mop bucket and other items blocked access to the hand-washing sink in the ware washing area. Quaternary ammonium sanitizer dispensed to the three-bay sink was too weak. An ice machine’s interior was dirty with black buildup. Milk in the under-counter cooler was holding at unsafe temperatures. Many doughnut trays were chipped and difficult to clean.

Erie Market & Deli, 626 Chestnut, inspected June 22. Several time/​temperature sensitive foods in the kitchen prep cooler lacked date marks.

Save-A-Lot, 5229 Dorr, inspected June 23. Person in charge: Employees had not been verifiably informed of duty to report illnesses relevant to food safety. An expired can of baby formula was offered for sale on a display shelf.

Koala Berry, 6710 W. Central, inspected June 23. Employees had not been verifiably informed of duty to report illnesses relevant to food safety. A mop was stored improperly across a hand-washing sink. Chlorine sanitizer for the three-bay sink was dispensing at 0 ppm. The yogurt machine and food hoppers were not being cleaned often enough.

Chick-fil-A, 6636 W. Central, inspected June 23. Ice cream mix in a hopper was cold-holding at unsafe temperatures.

Believe Academy, 1 Aurora Gonzalez, inspected June 23. A copper scrubber was stored improperly in a hand-washing sink. Time/​temperature sensitive foods in the reach-in refrigerator lacked required date marks.

Arnie’s Bar & Grill, 2633 W. Bancroft, inspected June 23. Employees had not been verifiably informed of duty to report illnesses relevant to food safety. The ice machine’s slide was dirty with buildup. Opened bottles of sweet chili sauce and spicy honey wing sauce were left out of refrigeration. A bottle of lighter fluid was stored improperly on a rack above single-use articles.

Frannies Ice Cream, 2029 S. Byrne, inspected June 24. Employees had not been verifiably informed of duty to report illnesses relevant to food safety. A hand-washing sink was improperly used as a dump sink. The ice machine’s drain plumbing had no air gap to prevent drainage backflow.

Papi’s Grill on the Go, 4353 Glendale, inspected June 25. The person-in-charge failed to demonstrate satisfactory food-safety knowledge. Employees were preparing food without having washed their hands. The hand-washing sink was improperly used for storage and no hand soap was available. Foods on the food truck were supplied by a vendor that is not state licensed as a commissary kitchen. Cleaned and sanitized utensils were stored in an unsanitary tote. Cutting boards were dirty. Chorizo cooked the previous week and spoiled raw beef were stored on board the food truck. Cooked rice was reheated improperly in a warmer. Queso cheese dip was reheated improperly in a warmer. Shredded cheese, sour cream, raw chicken, raw beef, cooked chorizo, and cooked shredded beef were cold-holding at unsafe temperatures. Time/​temperature sensitive foods lacked required date marks. The truck’s fresh-water tank system had never been flushed and disinfected. The food truck was ordered to discard all foods and leave the event at which it was stationed.

Sushi Yoshi, 5236 Monroe, inspected June 27. Raw beef was stored improperly above a bucket of sauce. The fountain pop nozzles’ insides were dirty with buildup. Mayonnaise-based sauces were left out at room temperature. Seaweed salad, crab salad, and other time/​temperature sensitive foods lacked date marks. Sushi rice holding on a time basis had no time marking. Disinfectant-cleaner was stored improperly above bags of rice on a storage rack.

Strachn Bakery, 759 S. Holland-Sylvania, inspected June 27. Working chemical containers were improperly labeled. Consumer-grade ant spray was present in the facility.

Ninja Teriyaki Express, 2903 Dorr, inspected June 27. Raw foods were stored improperly above time/​temperature sensitive foods in the walk-in cooler. A dirty knife was stored on the magnetic knife holder. A chemical bottle had no label.

Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing, 1011 N. Byrne, inspected June 27. A chemical spray bottle in the dishwashing area had no label.

Foodtown, 2725 W. Central, inspected June 27. The deli area’s bread pans had heavy food residue buildup. The China Express food tumbler in the back storage area was dirty with dried-food buildup. Cracked eggs in a pan and garlic in oil in a pan were both holding at room temperature on the China Express main cook line. No test results were available for sampling the bulk water machine. China Express was improperly reusing large containers in which foods were delivered.

Bibibop Asian Grill, 4038 Talmadge, inspected June 27. The fountain beverage nozzles were dirty with buildup. Chicken and potatoes in the steam table by the grill were holding at unsafe temperatures. Steak, tofu, spicy chicken, bean sprouts, noodles, and potatoes in pots on the serving line were hot-holding at unsafe temperatures. Portioned cups of kimchi on ice were holding at an unsafe temperature. Egg, cut red cabbage, kimchi, and corn in the serving line’s cold wells were holding at unsafe temperatures.

The Wyck, 5345 Heatherdowns, inspected June 28. Drain plumbing for the ice machine and bar ice bin lacked air gaps to prevent drainage backflow.

Tasty Thai, 1515 S. Byrne, inspected June 28. A person cooking food failed to wash hands after taking payments from customers. Tomatoes, chicken, and garlic in oil in the reach-in cooler were holding at an unsafe temperature. Time/​temperature sensitive foods requiring date marks did not have them.

South Toledo Golf Club, 3915 Heatherdowns, inspected June 28. A pan holding water and a knife was stored improperly in the hand-washing sink. Juices marked Refrigerate After Opening in the reach-in beverage cooler were holding at an unsafe temperature.

Zoup!, 4204 W. Sylvania, inspected June 29. Noodles in water sat out at an unsafe temperature.

S&G, 8256 W. Central, Sylvania Township, inspected June 29. Employees had not been verifiably informed of duty to report illnesses relevant to food safety. A container of ice melter was stored improperly in the hand-washing sink’s basin. Raw shell eggs were stored improperly above ready-to-eat food in a cooler. The nacho cheese warmer’s dispenser was dirty with buildup. Nacho cheese in the warmer was holding at an unsafe temperature. A chemical spray bottle was not properly labeled. Coffee lines and the hand-washing sink drained into a bucket with no backflow prevention device or air gap.

S&G, 1455 S Byrne, inspected June 29. No person-in-charge qualified in food safety was present during inspection.

Panda Express, 5130 Monroe, inspected June 29. The fountain beverage nozzles and ice chute were dirty with buildup. Chicken in a hot well by the drive-up window was hot-holding at an unsafe temperature.

James Meade Learning Center, 4909 W. Sylvania, inspected June 29. Time/​temperature controlled for safety food - cold holding. Time/​temperature controlled for safety foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. The milk holding in the cooler is 45 degrees. All time/​temperature controlled for safety food shall be held cold at 41 degrees or less to prevent the growth of bacteria. Adjust the cooler colder.

Barry Bagels, 3444 Secor, inspected June 29. Employees had not been verifiably informed of duty to report illnesses relevant to food safety. The can-opener blade was dirty with buildup. A container of sausage patties sat out at an unsafe temperature. Milk in the display cooler and sour cream and hash browns in the under-counter cooler by the steam table were holding at unsafe temperatures.

S&G, 6437 Central, inspected June 30. Several boxes blocked access to the hand-washing sink. Chemicals were stored improperly with packaged foods in the back storage area.

Steak Escape, 5001 Monroe, inspected June 30. The can-opener blade was dirty with buildup. An open bottle of processed cheese sauce by the grill was holding at an unsafe temperature. French fries, salami, and cheese in the prep-top cooler were holding at unsafe temperatures.

Bravo!, 5001 Monroe, inspected June 30. No person-in-charge qualified in food safety was present during inspection. A table and a shelf blocked access to the hand-washing sink by the dish machine. Cheese-stuffed olives in a condiment tray at the bar were holding at an unsafe temperature. Quaternary ammonium sanitizer in the wipe-cloth bucket and the three-bay sink was too strong.