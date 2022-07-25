ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Murder suspect, U.S. Marshal shot in gunfight at Georgia residence

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z8oSK_0grY3t1f00

July 24 (UPI) -- A murder suspect and a U.S. Marshal were shot Sunday in a gunfight that erupted at a Georgia residence where law enforcement officers were executing an arrest warrant.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that the officer-involved shooting occurred at around 9:18 a.m. when agents with the U.S. Marshals Service and officers from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office were attempting to arrest 19-year-old Antonio Murgado at a residence in Peachtree City, located about 30 miles south of Atlanta.

As law enforcement entered the residence, Murgado opened fire, hitting a Task Force officer with one round. Officers returned fire, striking Murgado "multiple times," the GBI said.

Both Murgado and the injured officer were treated at the scene before being transported to Atlanta's Grady Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The officer was identified as an investigator from Coweta County and was in stable condition with expectations to be discharged later Sunday, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Pike County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a statement that Murgado was in police custody.

Murgado was wanted in the murder of James Knight, a 19-year-old who was fatally shot the night of July 17 during a drug deal in Pike County.

Two other people have been arrested in connection to the killing. On Tuesday, authorities arrested a 14-year-old on charges of being a party to crime felony murder while 18-year-old Jaiden Chappell was arrested July 18 and faces charges of murder, armed robbery, use of telecommunication device to facilitate a crime, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and making false statements.

Comments / 191

woodchuck
4d ago

Drug buyer killed by a drug dealer who in turn was shot by a federal agent. Two bad people taken off the street for good is a win win for society. I Support the police 🚔 .

Reply(44)
109
Semper Fi
4d ago

When I saw the ages of the murderers, 19 & 14, all I could say was, WHY, you're life is over, just sad. Thanks for the officers 🙏 be safe in a crazied world.

Reply(6)
39
Daniel Padgett-Stremke
4d ago

Its weird, when I was a kid I had guns in the house but I was taught they are used to hunt and skeet shoot with.

Reply(19)
56
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Peachtree City, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#A Gunfight#Violent Crime#The U S Marshals Service#Task Force#Gbi#Grady Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
408K+
Followers
61K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy