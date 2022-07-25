Editorial: Fire safety gets an assist from the city

Toledo’s been hit with two fatal house fires in a week.

The city fire department knows age has made much of the housing in the community especially vulnerable. A significant number of Toledo homes are more than 70 years old.

Thankfully, Toledo firefighters are proactive in their efforts to keep citizens safe. Blade reporter Alexa Scherzinger’s July 21 story on the outreach by the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department details an extraordinary program to protect city residents.

“If anyone needs smoke alarms they can go to any of our 18 fire stations and we will happily provide those for them,” Toledo Fire Department Deputy Chief Daniel Martinez said.

A team from the Fire Prevention and Community Engagement Bureau took that message door-to-door near recent fatal blazes.

The fire department will work with residents to determine how many smoke detectors are needed to cover the entire home and provide the needed lifesaving devices.

At least one detector per floor is recommended.

City firefighters remind residents the early warning of danger provided by a smoke detector can provide the time to escape smoke and fire that makes it impossible to evade moments later.

The cost of city provided smoke detectors is minuscule compared to the value of lives saved or injuries avoided.

The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is wise to spread the word throughout the city that this safety assistance is available for the asking at any fire station in our city. It’s a wise use of taxpayer funds.

Saving lives after all, is what firefighters do every day.