Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 7/25

By The Blade
 3 days ago

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com . A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Dogs killed

Dog killed July 22 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

“Pit bull,” black and white female, unlicensed; owner requested euthansia (dog aggression); surrendered July 21 by Devan Vargas, Arbor Way, Sylvania Township.

Dogs adopted

Dogs adopted out July 22 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

“Pit bull,” blue and brown male; surrendered June 5 by Shelly Byram, Bennett Road, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” brown and white male; surrendered June 5 by Gregory Files, Bancroft St., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” gray male; stray taken to shelter March 30 by Brian Ulch, 145th Street, Toledo, from the 3200 block of 145th Street, Toledo.

Redbone hound, brown and white male; surrendered July 1 by Warren Parsons, Brentwood Drive, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” brown brindle and white female; stray brought to shelter April 9 by Shanna Lester, Willard Court, Fayette, Ohio, from the 3700 block of Douglas Road, Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, white and gray male; stray picked up by a control officer April 9 at 240 Manhattan Boulevard, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” white and brown female; stray taken to shelter May 20 by Ricky Marlow, Spring Grove Avenue, Toledo, from the 300 block of Spring Grove Avenue, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” tan and white male; stray picked up by a control officer May 28 at 2418 Utopia St., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” tan and white male; stray picked up by a control officer June 7 at 1987 Hawthorne St., Toledo.

Labrador retriever mix, black and blue brindle female; stray picked up by a control officer June 7 at 1987 Hawthorne St., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” white male; stray picked up by a control officer June 16 at 792 Boles Dr., Toledo.

Chinese shar-pei/“pit bull” mix, brown female; stray picked up by a control officer June 23 at 545 Walbridge Ave., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” white and brown female; stray taken to shelter June 26 by Oregon police from 6015 Bryan Rd., Oregon.

Shih Tzu, black female; stray taken to shelter June 26 by Andra Main, Harvest Lane, Toledo, from the 1900 block of Front St., Toledo.

Chihuahua/Shih Tzu mix, brown and white male; stray picked up by a control officer June 29 at 2005 Ashland Ave., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” black and white male; stray taken to shelter July 8 by Stacy Langlois, Utah Street, Toledo, from the 1600 block of Woodville Road, Toledo.

Go to toledoblade.com/​doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.

Toledo, OH
