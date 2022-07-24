Myanmar junta executes leading democracy activists

The military junta ruling Myanmar announced the hangings of four political opponents on Sunday, marking the first executions in the country in nearly 50 years. The four men executed had been convicted by the military-run government of directing and organizing “violent and inhuman accomplice acts of terrorist killings,” during the military's takeover of the country, according to state-run media. Myanmar's military seized power in February 2021 after ousting and arresting former leader Aung San Suu Kyi and cracking down on political opposition.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO