Myanmar junta executes leading democracy activists

By Helen Regan, Rhea Mogul
CNN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyanmar's military junta executed two prominent pro-democracy activists and two other men accused of terrorism, state media reported Monday, following a trial condemned by the UN and rights...

