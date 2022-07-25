ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 detained after deadly shooting sparks SWAT operation in Wrigley, police say

By Anthony Pignataro
Long Beach Post
 5 days ago
File photo.

A man is dead following a shooting that sparked a SWAT operation Sunday night in the Wrigley neighborhood, Long Beach police said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 7:33 p.m. in the 2300 block of Cedar Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department. There, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body and provided first aid until Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived, according to the LBPD.

The LBFD then transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition, where he died, according to police.

Authorities had no further information on the victim.

While at the scene, officers learned that a potential suspect was “possibly barricaded” in a nearby residence, according to LBPD Officer Paige White. Police then deployed SWAT officers and detained three persons of interest who were questioned by homicide detectives, according to White.

The investigation is ongoing.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include additional information from the LBPD.

Comments / 0

 

