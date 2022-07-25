ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

'No place like home': Climate change threatens Fiji's rugby nursery

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aYvg6_0grWtFqE00

NAMATAKULA, Fiji, July 25 (Reuters) - The white sands of Namatakula have nurtured generations of world-class rugby talent but rising sea levels threaten to force the abandonment of the palm-fringed village on Fiji's Coral Coast within a few years.

The village is deemed "at risk" by Fiji's government and headman Josevata Nagausaukula contemplates a future in which children now honing their rugby skills have been shifted, with their families, to higher ground inland.

"I'm really worried. Because what's going to happen in a few years time? For our next generation. What's it going to be?" the 43-year-old told Reuters.

"Really worried about those who are coming up. Our grandchildren, our great-grandchildren. What are they going to face?"

The beach where Lote Tuqiri and his cousin Tevita Kuridrani first developed the skills that would take them to international rugby stardom has been eroded to the point that boulders have had to be brought from the interior to shore it up.

"Before it was pure sand, just sand, no rocks," added Nagausaukula, holding a handful of stones. "It was a playground in here ... just because of climate change and the rising of sea levels it has been washed away."

Rugby is close to a national obsession in Fiji, with more than 80,000 registered players among a population of 900,000 - one of the highest in the world pro rata.

Just why Namatakula has produced so much talent is a mystery even to Inosi Kuridrani, an opposition member of parliament whose son Tevita was a fixture in Australia's rugby union team from 2013 to 2019.

"Almost every year a new player comes up," he said. "We don't know whether it's in the genes, it's in our biological characteristics or it's in the food or it's in the water."

Many other players have represented their country in rugby union, rugby league or rugby Sevens, in which the Fijian men's team has won the only two Olympic gold medals.

The players have mostly had to leave Namatakula to fulfil their talent but many send money back to their families and some, like former Australia international Tuqiri, return to build homes in the village.

"Rugby has contributed so much, not only (in) relation (to) sports, but for our economic achievement villages had and our social development," Kuridrani adds.

"They are part of our rugby."

'WE DON'T WANT THAT'

Village life is central to the identity of Fijians and the 600 residents of Namatakula are determined not to leave their home, where the daily kava-drinking ritual brings the community together.

"Maybe we are going to leave the church behind, our community hall behind," Nagausaukula said. "When we move to another site, maybe we're going to move with a new culture. We don't want that."

Namatakula is not alone in being threatened by rising sea levels and the London School of Economics estimates that up to 1.7 million people in the Pacific region could be displaced by 2050 because of climate change.

The villagers have pinned their hopes on plans to build a sea wall funded by the British High Commission, which would preserve the village and allow the children to continue to play rugby.

"There's no place like home, that's very simple," said Nagausaukula. "Namatakula, I call it, it's my home. There is no place like home."

Reporting by Jill Gralow; writing by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'We don't live in Russia': Footy supremo Peter V'landys reveals NRL could 'absolutely' introduce Pride round from 2023 but he respect the players’ position over Manly jersey boycott

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys has refused to rule out the possibility of the NRL introducing a Pride round as soon as next season, insisting inclusivity and different opinions had to be equally respected as we 'don't live in Russia'. His remarks came after seven Manly players opted to pull...
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

Leadership of Scottish cricket engulfed in racism scandal

STIRLING, Scotland (AP) — The leadership of Scottish cricket was found to be institutionally racist by an independent review, dealing another major blow to the sport after a similar scandal in the English game. The review was published Monday following a seven-month investigation sparked by allegations from Scotland’s all-time leading wicket-taker, Majid Haq, and his former teammate, Qasim Sheikh. It found that governing body Cricket Scotland failed in 29 out of 31 indicators of institutional racism set out by a consultancy firm leading the investigation. The body only partially passed the other two tests and there were 448 examples of institutional racism. Hundreds of people came forward to recount their experiences as part of the investigation. From those conversations, 68 individual concerns have been referred for further investigation, including 31 allegations of racism against 15 people, two clubs and one regional association.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Rugby#Fiji#Rugby Union#Climate Change#Rugby League#Inosi Kurid
BBC

Hugo Palmer: Sussex backpacker 'likely to have drowned' in Australia

A backpacker who disappeared while travelling round Australia is likely to have fallen victim to a rip current and drowned, an inquest heard. Hugo Palmer, 20, and his friend Erwan Ferrieux, 21, went missing in February 2019 at a beach where three others had drowned in recent years. The former...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cricket Scotland inquiry hears 448 examples of racism

An independent review into allegations of racism in Scottish cricket has found the governance and leadership of the sport to be institutionally racist. It also found that those who did raise issues were ignored or side-lined and a culture of "racially aggravated micro-aggression" was allowed to develop. The review highlighted...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

MasterChef star Melissa Leong calls Pauline Hanson an 'ugly-hearted bigot' after she angrily left the Senate during opening acknowledgment of country

MasterChef judge Melissa Leong has torn shreds off Pauline Hanson for storming out of the Senate during the opening acknowledgment of country on Wednesday. The 40-year-old, who is of Chinese-Singaporean heritage, said Hanson's walk-out was not only 'bigoted' but stole the spotlight from Fatima Payman, who just minutes later would become the first Muslim woman to address the Senate in a hijab.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

In pictures: From Tenerife to Greece, wildfires rage in Europe

In a week that saw a heatwave sweep through Europe, many countries are still battling to contain wildfires. Thousands of acres have been burned, and across the continent people have been forced to flee their homes as the flames approach. Here are some of the most dramatic pictures. Spain. Fires...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Commonwealth Games ‘not a vanity project’, insists Dorries

The Commonwealth Games open on Thursday, promising to be the biggest sporting festival in the UK since the London Olympics a decade ago.The event will open in Birmingham with the Prince of Wales in attendance, representing the Queen.Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said the city is “buzzing” and defended the expense of hosting the games at a time when the country is facing a cost-of-living crisis.The event had a £778 million budget, funded by the Government and Birmingham City Council.Ms Dorries rejected claims it was a “vanity project” and stressed the importance of the Commonwealth as a trading and geopolitical bloc.Birmingham...
SPORTS
TheConversationAU

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Independent senator and former Wallabies captain David Pocock on Pride jersey boycott

Newly-elected senator David Pocock has already made history by becoming the first independent to hold a senate seat for the ACT. On the progressive side of politics, Pocock is in a potentially powerful position, with the government needing the support of the Greens and just one crossbencher to pass legislation that is opposed by the Coalition. The issues that matter most to Pocock include “climate and integrity - people want Australia to move forward” – but also housing affordability and the rising cost of living. “Cost of living is a crisis level across Australia and here in the ACT...
SOCIETY
Reuters

ATP roundup: Trio of seeded Americans roll in Atlanta

July 28 - Three seeded Americans recorded straight-set victories to easily advance at the Atlanta Open on Wednesday in Georgia. Fourth-seeded Frances Tiafoe cruised past Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel 7-5, 6-4, No. 5 Tommy Paul easily dispatched Soonwoo Kwon of South Korea 6-3, 6-3, and No. 8 Brandon Nakashima ousted Australian John Millman 7-6 (8), 6-4.
ATLANTA, GA
The Guardian

‘Devastating’: Cricket Scotland faces special measures after racism report

A report into racism in Scottish cricket has been described as “the most devastating verdict to be delivered on any sporting institution in the United Kingdom” and as “a wake-up call for all of Scottish sport” after its authors detailed 448 examples of institutional racism at Cricket Scotland and concluded that of 31 indicators of good practice the organisation failed to meet 29 and fully satisfied none.
SOCIETY
Reuters

Reuters

512K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy