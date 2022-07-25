ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KU’s Self, Townsend aren’t recruiting on the road as Jayhawks’ NCAA case continues

By Gary Bedore
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYvuD_0grW5ups00
Kansas coach Bill Self (left), is embraced by assistant coach Kurtis Townsend after the Jayhawks beat rival Kansas State 78-75 on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend did not attend any AAU recruiting events this summer, including tournaments on the Nike, Adidas and Under Armour circuits and this past week’s prestigious Peach Jam, the Star confirmed on Sunday.

Why were they not in their customary recruiting roles during the open evaluation periods (June 17-19 and 24-26; July 6-10 and 20-24)?

The Star has confirmed a Sunday news item from Matt Norlander of CBSsports.com that Self and Townsend’s absence from events during evaluation periods was self-imposed, not anything mandated by the NCAA, which is investigating KU for five alleged Level I violations in the program.

Though KU has denied wrongdoing in this case, sources speculate this action conceivably could lessen any penalties that might be assessed once the NCAA-formed Independent Accountability Resolution Process (which was created following the 2017 FBI investigation into college basketball) decides the case, which has dragged on for several years.

The Star has learned that there has been no formal hearing between KU officials and the IARP, with no date yet set for a hearing.

KU assistant coaches Norm Roberts and Jeremy Case have recruited on the road this summer — Case attended the FIBA Under 17 World Cup on July 2-10 in Spain — and the Jayhawks have brought in prospects to campus for visits.

Self and Townsend were not available for comment, so it is not known if the two will hit the road or remain in Lawrence during the next evaluation period in September.

KU officials have indicated there will be no comment on anything regarding the NCAA investigation. Penalties can be assessed by the NCAA if schools discuss ongoing cases publicly.

With no hearing with the IARP yet scheduled, it would probably be safe to assume this case will not be decided by the Aug. 22 start of the 2022-23 KU schoolyear. At the recent Big 12 football media days event, KU athletic director Travis Goff told reporters he had no update on the case.

The case, which involves no current players, started in September 2017, when the FBI arrested 10 individuals for their part in a scheme to “defraud” college basketball. KU received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA in September 2019. It stemmed from allegations that Adidas representatives provided recruits’ families or guardians money as recruiting inducements to attend KU.

KU has claimed to have no knowledge of any money handed from Adidas to prospects. The NCAA has alleged lack of institutional control at KU, among other things.

Self in 2019 responded to the notice of allegations by saying the notice was “unsubstantiated,” and that he and the university would “vigorously dispute” what was alleged.

Several programs, including KU, are awaiting resolution of cases with the IARP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Who will land 5-star prospect Omaha Biliew? (Prediction)

Consensus five-star power forward Omaha Biliew is set to announce his commitment Tuesday evening and is down to a final four of Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon and the G-League. Coaches from all three college programs attended Biliew's Mokan Elite tournament games at Peach Jam and the 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward has largely kept his recruitment close to the vest.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Lawrence, KS
College Basketball
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
Local
Kansas College Basketball
Lawrence, KS
Basketball
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
247Sports

Kansas basketball violations: NCAA should drop Jayhawks' recruiting case, Dick Vitale says

Amid news that Kansas head coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend were both held off of the recruiting trail during a key recruiting period in July according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, Dick Vitale indicated that he believes the NCAA should drop the Jayhawks' infractions case. Kansas is currently facing possible penalties for alleged recruiting violations that the NCAA announced in 2019.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Ryan Davis announces Kansas State commitment

Kansas State's 2023 class has added another piece as the month of July nears its finish. On Monday night, defensive end Ryan Davis became the latest name added for Chris Klieman's staff, giving the Wildcats a much needed asset along the line of scrimmage. Standing 6-feet-4, 240-pounds, Davis makes the...
MANHATTAN, KS
The Spun

WNBA Star Has Reportedly "Quit" Her Team

The Los Angeles Sparks appear to have lost a star player. Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV reported Tuesday morning that center Liz Cambage "wants out" of Los Angeles and "quit" the team. On Monday night, The Ball Out's Mike Robinson said the four-time WNBA All-Star was preparing to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Kansas City Star

Silver Dollar City worker dies after ‘incident’ at Missouri theme park. ‘Great sorrow’

A Silver Dollar City maintenance and construction worker recently died after an “incident” at the Missouri theme park, according to local media reports. “It is with great sorrow that we share the loss of a Silver Dollar City employee following an incident that occurred while working” during the late afternoon of Wednesday, July 20, park officials said in a statement to the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
BRANSON, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norm Roberts
The Kansas City Star

Family of four, all wielding knives, stab each other in wild fight, Texas cops say

Four family members — a mother, father, brother and sister — were all stabbed during a fight at their Texas home, authorities said. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 10:50 p.m., on July 24, about a family disturbance at a home on Regional Park Drive, about 16 miles north of downtown Houston, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Jayhawks#Aau#Nike#Fbi#Iarp#Fiba
The Kansas City Star

Man tried to drive through Kansas City crime scene, got arrested for DUI: police

A 24-year old man was arrested Tuesday after Kansas City police say he attempted to drive through an active crime scene while he appeared to be heavily intoxicated. According to court records, a KCPD patrol vehicle was blocking off the intersection at 57th Street and Swope Parkway late Monday, near midnight, when the driver behind the wheel of a Chevy sedan tried to pass through.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Adidas
The Kansas City Star

Man critically injured in shooting outside QuikTrip in Independence; person in custody

A man was critically injured when he was shot Friday during an argument with another man outside a QuikTrip in Independence, according to police. Officers responded about 1:15 p.m. to a reported disturbance involving two men when one of the men allegedly shot the other at the QuikTrip in the 17800 block of East 39th Street, Independence police said on Facebook.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
11K+
Followers
897
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy