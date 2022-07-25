KU’s Self, Townsend aren’t recruiting on the road as Jayhawks’ NCAA case continues

Kansas coach Bill Self (left), is embraced by assistant coach Kurtis Townsend after the Jayhawks beat rival Kansas State 78-75 on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend did not attend any AAU recruiting events this summer, including tournaments on the Nike, Adidas and Under Armour circuits and this past week’s prestigious Peach Jam, the Star confirmed on Sunday.

Why were they not in their customary recruiting roles during the open evaluation periods (June 17-19 and 24-26; July 6-10 and 20-24)?

The Star has confirmed a Sunday news item from Matt Norlander of CBSsports.com that Self and Townsend’s absence from events during evaluation periods was self-imposed, not anything mandated by the NCAA, which is investigating KU for five alleged Level I violations in the program.

Though KU has denied wrongdoing in this case, sources speculate this action conceivably could lessen any penalties that might be assessed once the NCAA-formed Independent Accountability Resolution Process (which was created following the 2017 FBI investigation into college basketball) decides the case, which has dragged on for several years.

The Star has learned that there has been no formal hearing between KU officials and the IARP, with no date yet set for a hearing.

KU assistant coaches Norm Roberts and Jeremy Case have recruited on the road this summer — Case attended the FIBA Under 17 World Cup on July 2-10 in Spain — and the Jayhawks have brought in prospects to campus for visits.

Self and Townsend were not available for comment, so it is not known if the two will hit the road or remain in Lawrence during the next evaluation period in September.

KU officials have indicated there will be no comment on anything regarding the NCAA investigation. Penalties can be assessed by the NCAA if schools discuss ongoing cases publicly.

With no hearing with the IARP yet scheduled, it would probably be safe to assume this case will not be decided by the Aug. 22 start of the 2022-23 KU schoolyear. At the recent Big 12 football media days event, KU athletic director Travis Goff told reporters he had no update on the case.

The case, which involves no current players, started in September 2017, when the FBI arrested 10 individuals for their part in a scheme to “defraud” college basketball. KU received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA in September 2019. It stemmed from allegations that Adidas representatives provided recruits’ families or guardians money as recruiting inducements to attend KU.

KU has claimed to have no knowledge of any money handed from Adidas to prospects. The NCAA has alleged lack of institutional control at KU, among other things.

Self in 2019 responded to the notice of allegations by saying the notice was “unsubstantiated,” and that he and the university would “vigorously dispute” what was alleged.

Several programs, including KU, are awaiting resolution of cases with the IARP.