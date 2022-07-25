ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixth Street Bridge closed for 3rd night in a row due to 'questionable activity'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the third night in a row, the Sixth Street bridge was shut down Sunday after reports of rowdy and disruptive behavior, police said.

The new bridge, just opened to the public earlier this month, has been plagued by reports of street racing takeovers and burnouts, people climbing the archway, others setting off fireworks - even a barber giving a haircut in the middle of lanes.

It was closed Friday and Saturday night to the public amid such reports and was closed once again Sunday night "due to questionable activity," the LAPD tweeted.

The bridge reopened Monday morning to the public.

Some residents have not been pleased by the recent street takeovers.

"It's a nice bridge, it's beautiful, but why can't they just drive on it? All this racing, it's messing it up for us," said Boyle Heights resident Edna Baez.

The Sixth Street Viaduct connects Boyle Heights and the downtown Arts District.

The previous Sixth Street Viaduct, which was built in 1932, was a Los Angeles landmark seen in countless films and television shows, most notably "Grease" and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." The previous bridge developed structural issues and was shut down, then demolished in 2016.

speakmymind
3d ago

1. Permanently close it to any vehicle traffic 2. Make it a pedestrian walking bridge 3. Place police substation on bridge summit 4.That’s the solution to the problem

