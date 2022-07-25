People With So-Called "Average" Jobs Reveal Why They Do What They Do And How They Feel About It, And It's Sparking An Important Conversation

"I hate how much society emphasizes the idea of 'doing what you love' for a job because I think it's ridiculous for people to put a lot of pressure on the expectation that they'll love their work . It's a job! People should work to live, not live to work. Even though I love what I do, I really don't want my work to be the best thing about my life

I was initially worried about ruining a perfectly good hobby by turning it into a career, but as I dive deeper, I only love cars more. I've worn various hats in the industry, and while I've held a couple positions I didn't thrive in, I never got burned out on cars.

But even though I love what I do, I really don't want my work to be the best thing about my life . I like to have more passion for the parts of my life my work enables me to have , like my time with my partner, our pets, and our home (and our cars!) That's what really matters. It's just gravy that I enjoy my work too." — melissan40168c557