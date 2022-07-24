ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 killed and 5 others injured during shooting at Los Angeles park

By Andy Rose, Amir Vera
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were killed and at least five others were injured in a shooting Sunday at a park in the Los Angeles neighborhood of San Pedro, officials...

David Willetts
2d ago

Ca. does have the toughest gun laws in the country. Gov Nonsense says they are leading the way in gun safety and the nation follows what CA. does. Just another night in the hood called L.A.

