Residents make the best of their weekend despite extreme heat

People are ready to see temperatures start to come down, but for now, they are trying their best to stay cool.

"Playing in the fountain and making water balloons trying to stay cool," said Tiyonna Amy of West Philadelphia.

The city of Philadelphia set a new record on Sunday by reaching 99 degrees -- it was the hottest day in 10 years,

The city has extended the hours for their cooling centers through Monday. Drinking plenty of water and taking breaks in the A/C is how people are getting through this heat wave.

Snacktime opens with Action News theme song during performance on Delaware River. Bryanna Gallagher reports on July 24, 2022.

Despite the heat, the annual summer celebration went on at the Glen Foerd historic mansion -- with some modifications.

"We had initially scheduled everything to be outside, but given the weather, we moved the activities inside," said Ross Mitchell, the executive director at Glen Foerd.

It's an event they love to put on for the community. Luckily, by moving some things indoors and providing treats to cool down, families were able to enjoy the celebration.

"We came a little later, we thought we could beat the heat, but we definitely had to make it out here," said Louisa Gaiter-Johnson of Northeast Philadelphia.

Although it was a hot one, shaded trees made for the perfect spot along the Delaware River to enjoy music from the band Snacktime, who showed some love for Action News and opened with the theme song "Move Closer to Your World."