People Are Calling Out What Is "Standard" In The US But Not In Europe, And I'm Low-Key Surprised At Some Of These

Related
I'm an American living in Ireland. Here are 12 things I miss about the US.
I moved from the US to Ireland three years ago, and I miss a lot of things about America. Some things baffled me, like the shortage of public restrooms and a lack of screened windows. I also miss 24/7 convenience stores, American food options, and larger apartments.
Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him
An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
americanmilitarynews.com
China sending troops and tanks to Russia
The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
‘I’m Aiming at the Russians’: The Tiny Country That Fears It’s Putin’s Next Target
It’s been a weird six months for Karolina Kalinauskaitė. Six months ago, she was driving a truck, now she’s part of a paramilitary volunteer force preparing for the possibility of a Russian invasion of the EU. Lithuania, a tiny former Soviet republic home to 2.7 million people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What happens when people want all the air fryers and then, suddenly, they don't
After two pandemic years of stocking up on stuff – desk, chair, bookshelf, dresses, blender, knives – Rachel Premack is now all about travel and saving what she can. Last year, she had the stimulus dollars and nowhere to go; now, she's got weddings and family visits and worries about rising prices.
I moved from the US to Asia. Here's what the 'American' section of a grocery store in Thailand is like.
Brands from the US — like Ben & Jerry's, Kraft, and Hidden Valley — are sold in Villa Market, a Bangkok supermarket, but they come at a hefty price.
I'm a Brit who has fallen in love with Trader Joe's. Here are 12 of my favorite things to buy at the US chain.
I'm originally from the UK, but now I live in the US and love shopping at Trader Joe's. A realtor introduced me to the American chain when I moved here from Singapore seven years ago. I love that you can find freezer staples and unique products you can't get anywhere...
Why do some people say Tarjay vs. Target?
Target is a U.S.-based retail store based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Target's tagline "Expect More. Pay Less" has been in existence since 1994 and they're known for their wide variety of goods to appeal to shoppers. They sell general merchandise from women, men's and children's apparel to footwear, furniture, toys, beauty and personal care goods, party supplies, luggage, home goods, groceries, and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
Bad news: Amazon Prime is going up in price, with no new benefits
If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber in the UK it might be time to reconsider your subscription, as prices for the service are going up soon. Amazon Prime monthly subscribers will see their bill go from £7.99 to £8.99, while annual subscribers will soon have to shell out £95 a year instead of £79. That’s a monthly increase of 12%, or 20% for annual subscribers.
The Yale historian who predicted Trump’s fascist turn foresees Putin’s failure in Ukraine: ‘You pretend to win a war and we pretend to show enthusiasm’
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A Yale historian who predicted former U.S. President Donald Trump's fascist turn contends Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine, saying the fact that other powerful Russians are speaking out means the despot is "lost in the fog of war."
"TikTok Got Me Fired": This Woman Lost Her Job After She Discussed Her Salary Online, And It's Infuriating
"I believe our generation is committed to ending the wage gap."
Female influencer is arrested in Saudi Arabia for 'immoral' content after she posted live video inviting a woman over and bragging 'you'll scream from how much fun we'll have'
A female influencer has been arrested in Saudi Arabia for posting 'immoral' content after she uploaded a live video inviting a woman over. Tala Safwan, from Egypt, was arrested in Riyadh after she posted the video in which she asks her female Saudi friend to come over at 3.30am because she is lonely.
‘Merchant of death’: Who is Viktor Bout, the arms dealer who may be swapped for Brittney Griner
A notorious international arms dealer, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death” and was supposedly the inspiration for a character played by Nicholas Cage in the 2005 movie Lord of War, may be part of a plan to retrieve Brittney Griner.On Wednesday, the Biden administration offered a potential prisoner swap that would bring home two Americans held in Russia, Griner and Paul Whelan, in exchange for Viktor Bout.While Cage’s Yuri Orlov character is captured but released by the US government to continue selling weapons to allies, Bout has so far not been so lucky.The former Soviet military officer was arrested in...
Russia-Ukraine war: Kharkiv mayor says no area in city is safe from Russian attacks – live
Igor Terekhov says all nine districts of Ukraine’s second biggest city have suffered bomb damage
Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k
A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
One America News loses access to last major TV provider
One America News' future is in doubt after major carriers decided to drop the conservative cable network, which promoted bogus information about the 2020 election, The New York Times reports. Verizon will stop carrying OAN on its Fios television service, which has 3.5 million subscribers, starting Saturday. AT&T's DirecTV, which has about 15 million subscribers, dropped OAN in April. OAN will soon be available to just a few hundred thousand subscribers on smaller providers, said Scott Robson, a senior research analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence. OAN also sells its programming directly through its OAN Live and KlowdTV streaming platforms, but they generate far less revenue than major providers. "I really think this is the death blow for the network," Robson said.
Kremlin poker-faced on US swap offer to free Griner, Whelan
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin warned Thursday that a possible prisoner swap with the United States involving American basketball star Brittney Griner needs to be negotiated quietly without fanfare. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that Washington had offered Russia a deal that would bring home Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan. A person familiar with the matter said the U.S. government proposed trading convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Whelan and Griner. Asked about the U.S. offer, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov replied that prisoner swaps were typically negotiated discreetly behind the scenes. “We know that such issues are discussed without any such release of information,” Peskov told reporters during a conference call. “Normally, the public learns about it when the agreements are already implemented.”
Centre-right Climate party launches to oust Tory MPs opposing climate action
Ed Gemmell wants to offer Conservative voters climate-conscious, business-friendly alternative
US airline JetBlue announces $3.8 bn acquisition of Spirit
JetBlue Airways plans to acquire low-price carrier Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion, the companies announced Thursday, in what would establish the fifth largest US airline. The companies plan to argue the deal will help consumers.
Tampa Bay Times
Big Tech is steamrolling America’s newspapers | Column
Google and Facebook have enormous economic and political power in society — especially over the news industry. Many ask if they have played a role in the misinformation that erodes our free press and plagues our democracy. Google and Facebook have a duopoly of the distribution of digital news...
BuzzFeed
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0