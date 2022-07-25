People Are Calling Out What Is "Standard" In The US But Not In Europe, And I'm Low-Key Surprised At Some Of These

One America News' future is in doubt after major carriers decided to drop the conservative cable network, which promoted bogus information about the 2020 election, The New York Times reports. Verizon will stop carrying OAN on its Fios television service, which has 3.5 million subscribers, starting Saturday. AT&T's DirecTV, which has about 15 million subscribers, dropped OAN in April. OAN will soon be available to just a few hundred thousand subscribers on smaller providers, said Scott Robson, a senior research analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence. OAN also sells its programming directly through its OAN Live and KlowdTV streaming platforms, but they generate far less revenue than major providers. "I really think this is the death blow for the network," Robson said.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 MINUTES AGO