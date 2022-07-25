ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

People Are Calling Out What Is "Standard" In The US But Not In Europe, And I'm Low-Key Surprised At Some Of These

By Fabiana Buontempo
 3 days ago

Everyday "norms" can vary from country to country — and sometimes, those cultural differences are vast, while other times, they're more subtle.

NBC / Via giphy.com

And there's nothing like a good Reddit thread to remind you that the cultural norms that seem minor in the scheme of things could be considered a bit taboo in other parts of the world, especially in Europe. I recently got lost reading a thread where u/Raphael_Olbert asked: " What is usual in America, but isn't in Europe? " because a lot of the responses I honestly hadn't thought of until now. Here are some of them.

1. "Driving long distances for things not related to leisure travel."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KFxL3_0grTMVXS00

u/namehimgeorge

Oatawa / Getty Images/iStockphoto / Via Getty Images

2. "Parking lots larger than the building they serve."

u/Ferna_89

3. "Amount of water in toilets."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Ntil_0grTMVXS00

u/Enzo-Unversed

Calvin Chan Wai Meng / Getty Images / Via Getty Images

4. "Garbage disposals in the sink."

u/cmac4ster

5. "Lots of ice in beverages."

u/OlderAndTired

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Suqxo_0grTMVXS00
Muhammad Rayhan Haripriatna / Getty Images/iStockphoto / Via Getty Images

6. "Children older than 15 years old can drive a car."

u/Mental-Cookie570

7. "Well, while I was in New York, the waiter took my credit card and left, and I was instantly angry. I thought, 'WTF?' It's strange when someone accepts your card and then turns around in Europe because typically all card operations are performed in front of the cardholder."

u/Financial-Shallosa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZxuw_0grTMVXS00
Chadchai Krisadapong / Getty Images/iStockphoto / Via Getty Images

8. "Standing cashiers. For God's sake, let those poor people sit down."

u/Galad_42

9. "Not including tax in listed prices — it’s added at the end."

u/erichmich

10. "Public bathrooms that have an inch gap on either side of the door so everyone can see you taking a shit."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zqFpA_0grTMVXS00

u/erritstaken

Laura Beach / Getty Images/EyeEm / Via Getty Images

11. "Waitstaff constantly checking on you, even if it means interrupting a conversation. In Europe, they leave you in peace unless you obviously need something."

u/coolhandjennie

12. "Making small talk. The first time I went to London, I asked a Starbucks barista how her day was going, and she looked at me like I had a third arm coming out of my neck."

u/keto_bagel

13. "Insanely large portions of food at restaurants."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E4NfW_0grTMVXS00

u/tarpy

D3sign / Getty Images / Via Getty Images

14. "Handicap accessibility: curb cuts, ramps, elevators."

u/cryptoengineer

15. "Smiling at people/people watching. In the US, it’s a way to pass time, but in some European cities, you look like a creep (in my experience)."

u/sephhugh9563

16. "The date, putting the day after the month. Why is that? It's the 4th of July, right? So why is it written 7/4?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NIaBL_0grTMVXS00

u/WorldlinessOk4494

Pakin Songmor / Getty Images / Via Getty Images

17. "The cutlery juggling. US Americans cut their food with the knife in the right hand and fork in the left hand, but then put the knife down and switch the fork to the right hand to eat only with the fork. When they need the knife again, they switch the fork back to their left hand and pick up the knife with their right. They do this several times throughout the meal. Why? And is this done everywhere in the USA?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16eBKP_0grTMVXS00

u/AnxiousMoonFairy

Hispanolistic / Getty Images / Via Getty Images

18. "Staycations."

u/blueXwho

19. "Honestly, reusable water bottles. One of my biggest issues with visiting/living in Europe is I can’t fill up my water jug anywhere. I’m constantly buying plastic bottles, and I hate it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uum2N_0grTMVXS00

u/loonylunanic

Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61 / Via Getty Images

20. "Free soda refills."

u/Few-Owl-7794

21. "The fact that your sick days are not numbered. In America, sick days are numbered by the number of days. In Europe, you can just call in sick for as many days as you are sick. Way better system in my opinion."

u/Hashbrownie7777

22. "Medicine cabinets behind the bathroom mirror. A guy I went to college with said he moved in, and for SIX MONTHS, he had no idea it was a cabinet. It wasn't until he asked his dad where medication was that he was told about it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hOvyV_0grTMVXS00

u/souleaterevans626

Photo_chaz / Getty Images/iStockphoto / Via Getty Images

Are there any American cultural norms that are missing from this list? Tell me in the comments below!

