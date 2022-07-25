33 Former Celebrity Couples You Either Totally Forgot Or Never Realized Had A Kid (Or Two) Together

Related
People
Julia Roberts Posts 'Can't Stop Kissing' Pic to Celebrate 20th Anniversary with Danny Moder
On Monday, the Money Monster actress marked her and Danny Moder's 20th wedding anniversary by posting a snap of the pair intimately kissing. "⭐️TWENTY⭐️ #can'tstopsmiling😊#can'tstopkissing😘," Roberts, 54, captioned the milestone moment on Instagram. The happily-married couple tied the knot on July 4, 2002, and...
Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in Secret
From Ryan Reynolds surprise "I do" to Blake Lively to Beyonce's hush-hush ceremony to Jay Z, take a look back in photos at stars who married in secret
Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead’s Whirlwind Romance: Timeline of Their Relationship
An unexpected match! Ant Anstead continued to make headlines after his split from Christina Haack by sparking an A-list romance with Renée Zellweger. The Wheeler Dealers star was previously married to Haack for nearly two years before the pair announced their separation via Instagram in September 2020. Nine months later, Us Weekly confirmed that the […]
30 celebrities who married people who aren't famous
George Clooney, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Seth Meyers are married to lawyers. Here are other celebrities who married non-famous people.
Ryan Gosling agreed to 'Barbie' film after finding a muddied Ken doll in his backyard
Ryan Gosling shared details about accepting the "Barbie" role and said it was the "best script" he's ever read in an interview with Jimmy Fallon.
Essence
Martin Lawrence's Daughter, Who's Dating Eddie Murphy's Son, Caught Bouquet At Bria Murphy's Wedding
Check out Eric Murphy's response to his girlfriend catching the bouquet at sister Bria's nuptials. If the belief about catching the bouquet at weddings has any truth to it, then Jasmin Lawrence, the daughter of Martin Lawrence, may be getting married soon. She is dating Eric Murphy–Eddie Murphy’s son–and recently caught the bouquet at his sister Bria’s wedding.
Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten enjoy a date night in New York
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten are still going strong, On Thursday, the couple was spotted heading to dinner on the Upper West Side in New York City, and they were all smiles. GrosbyGroup Holmes and the musician were first spotted packing on...
Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria got married in an intimate and dreamy Beverly Hills ceremony
Eddie Murphy's oldest daughter, Bria, got married on Saturday in Beverly Hills. People reported Bria, 32, married actor Michael Xavier, 36, in front of 250 friends and family. Bria's lace gown was designed by Netta BenShabu.
Chris Rock Finally Addressed The Will Smith Oscars Slap And Said That He's "Not A Victim"
"Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face."
'Laguna Beach' star Kristin Cavallari says she and Lauren Conrad were 'never friends'
"Laguna Beach" star Kristin Cavallari is cohosting "Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen." The podcast will look back on the '00s reality show including Cavallari's feud with Lauren Conrad. She says their relationship was simple: They were just "never friends."
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry at White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas
Jennifer Lopez has confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.The pop superstar informed fans of the nuptials which occurred over the weekend in a new post on her website, On The JLo.Lopez wrote: “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”The pair then read their vows in front of “the best witnesses you could ever imagine” wearing “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet”.The marriage ceremony...
Kristen Bell says she no longer shares bedroom with her two children: ‘They now sleep in their room’
Kristen Bell has revealed that her and husband Dax Shepard’s daughters have “graduated” and no longer sleep in the same room as their parents.The 42-year-old actor discussed her children’s sleeping habits during an interview with E! Newson Friday, after previously revealing that her daughters, Lincoln, nine, and Delta, seven, sleep on the floor of her room.According to Bell, her children have since changed their bedroom routine, with the actor noting that they have “graduated” to sleeping in their own beds and rooms, where they “cuddle with each other”.“We just graduated from them sleeping on the floor on this tri-fold...
Ben Affleck nods off during cruise following Vegas wedding and Paris honeymoon
Newlywed Ben Affleck was snapped snoozing while on a tourist cruise of the Seine River in Paris. The “Gone Girl” star is currently in the City of Lights enjoying the sights with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. Joining them on the cruise were their kids, Seraphina, Violet, Max and Emme.
Who Is Tayshia Adams Dating? What We Know About The Former Host's Love Life
While Tayshia Adams may be separating herself from Bachelor Nation, once a Bachelorette, always a Bachelorette. The former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise contestant turned Bachelorette season lead allegedly has a new beau. Rumors suggest that after Tayshia’s split from The Bachelorette winner Zac Clark, she swore off dating.
Popculture
Derek Hough Is Facing off Against 'Dancing With the Stars' at the Emmys
Derek Hough has been nominated for an Emmy Award. The nominations for the 74th Emmys ceremony were unveiled on Tuesday, and Hough was nominated for his ABC special, Step Into... The Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough. In a wild twist, his nomination will see him facing off against Dancing With the Stars.
People
Everything to Know About Dancing With the Stars Season 31
Dancing With the Stars is returning for season 31 this fall, and it will include a few of major changes. After 18 years of airing on ABC, the dancing competition will head to Disney+, making it the first live series to stream on the service. Additionally, there will be a...
Ben Affleck changed into his wedding suit in the toilet before marrying Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married. The actors wed in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas over the weekend during which both the bride and groom wore white. Writing in her “On the JLo” newsletter on Sunday (17 July), Lopez said: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”
womansday.com
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck "Cried to Each Other" During Their Wedding Vows
Nearly 20 years after they were first meant to wed, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck couldn't hold back their tears when they finally said "I do" this past weekend in Las Vegas. According to a witness, the actors were quite emotional during their low-key ceremony, which was attended by their kids.
Jennifer Lopez’s Dating History: A Timeline of Her Famous Relationships, Exes and Flings
As the superstar announces her split with Marc Anthony, look back on her previous relationships with stars like Diddy and Ben Affleck
Tate Donovan Thought ‘Friends’ Would Make His Breakup With Jennifer Aniston Easier: ‘I Was Totally Wrong’
Tate Donovan explains why he thought doing 'Friends' with Jennifer Aniston after their breakup was a good idea and why he was wrong.
BuzzFeed
