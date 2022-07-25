33 Former Celebrity Couples You Either Totally Forgot Or Never Realized Had A Kid (Or Two) Together

Kristen Bell has revealed that her and husband Dax Shepard’s daughters have “graduated” and no longer sleep in the same room as their parents.The 42-year-old actor discussed her children’s sleeping habits during an interview with E! Newson Friday, after previously revealing that her daughters, Lincoln, nine, and Delta, seven, sleep on the floor of her room.According to Bell, her children have since changed their bedroom routine, with the actor noting that they have “graduated” to sleeping in their own beds and rooms, where they “cuddle with each other”.“We just graduated from them sleeping on the floor on this tri-fold...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO