ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

33 Former Celebrity Couples You Either Totally Forgot Or Never Realized Had A Kid (Or Two) Together

By Lauren Yapalater
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GDHlK_0grTLfS300

1. Laura Dern and Ben Harper were married for eight years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35cBIN_0grTLfS300
Paul Morigi / FilmMagic / Getty Images

They have two kids, Ellery and Jaya, who are 20 and 17.

Instagram: @jayaharper

2. Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen were together for seven years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XN4DW_0grTLfS300
Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

They have a daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, who is 23.

Instagram: @lily_sheen

3. Anna Friel and David Thewlis (Remus Lupin in Harry Potter ) were together for 10 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ru0NM_0grTLfS300
Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

They have a daughter, Gracie, who is 17.

Instagram: @gracie_friel

4. Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen were together from 1998–2003.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DIKMV_0grTLfS300
Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

They have a son, Mingus Lucien Reedus, who is 22 and a model.

Instagram: @lucien.reedus

5. Catherine Keener and Dermot Mulroney were married for 17 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PUmIQ_0grTLfS300
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

They have one son, Clyde, and he's 23. Here he is in 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nfsUw_0grTLfS300
Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

6. Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg were married for 19 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CI3Py_0grTLfS300
Chris Weeks / FilmMagic

They have a daughter, Stella Gregg, who is 20.

Instagram: @stellagregg

7. Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro were an item at one point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SO0mP_0grTLfS300
Jean-paul Aussenard / WireImage, Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

They have a daughter, Delilah, who is 10 years old.

Instagram: @thekimberlystewart

8. Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen were together for 10 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FXzGE_0grTLfS300
Images Press / Getty Images

They have two kids, including Charlie McDowell (who just married Lily Collins).

Instagram: @charliemcdowell

9. Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger were married for nine years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zDNtR_0grTLfS300
Arnal / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Their daughter is Ireland Baldwin, who is 26.

Instagram: @irelandirelandireland

10. Colin Firth and Meg Tilly (sister of Jennifer Tilly) were together for five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9Sjs_0grTLfS300
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

They have a son, William. He's 31.

Instagram: @megtillyauthor

11. Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon were together for over 20 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIwOS_0grTLfS300
M. Von Holden / FilmMagic

They have two sons together, one being actor Miles Robbins.

Instagram: @smilesguthrie

You might know him as this dude from Blockers .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Edtjn_0grTLfS300
Universal Pictures

12. Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley were together for almost 10 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AxCFk_0grTLfS300
Images Press / Getty Images

They have a daughter, Alexa Ray Joel. She's 36.

Instagram: @alexarayjoel

13. Billy Crudup and Mary-Louise Parker were an item for about eight years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t9iEe_0grTLfS300
New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

Their son is William Atticus Parker. He's 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LQt0R_0grTLfS300
Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Getty Images

14. Jeff Perry and Laurie Metcalf were married for three years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xx6Tl_0grTLfS300
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage, Steven Ferdman / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

They have a daughter, Zoe Perry (she's an actor and stars on Young Sheldon and Scandal ).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wWaIr_0grTLfS300
Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images

15. Marissa Ribisi (whose twin brother is Giovanni Ribisi) and Beck were married for 15 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r4OaH_0grTLfS300
Kmazur / WireImage

They have two kids together, Cosimo, who is 18, and Tuesday, who is 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bG2ic_0grTLfS300
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

16. Thomas Jane and Patricia Arquette were together for almost 10 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45F4wQ_0grTLfS300
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

They have a daughter, Harlow. She's 19.

Instagram: @patriciaarquette

17. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes were married for six years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVhsc_0grTLfS300
Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

They have a daughter, Suri Cruise, who is 16 years old. She's a bit elusive, but here's a fan page for her.

Instagram: @katieholmes

18. Robin Wright and Sean Penn were married for 14 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47FHs3_0grTLfS300
Lawrence Lucier / FilmMagic / Getty Images

They have two kids, Dylan and Hopper Penn. They are 31 and 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nRomA_0grTLfS300
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

19. Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke were together for seven years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CU0rn_0grTLfS300
New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

They have two kids: 24-year-old Stranger Things star Maya Hawke, and Levon Hawke .

Instagram: @maya_hawke

20. James Cameron and Linda Hamilton were a thing for two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B3Dk7_0grTLfS300
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

They have a daughter. Her name is Josephine, and TBH, I can't find a pic of her on the internet. But she's 29. Here are her parents again:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WG3m7_0grTLfS300
Hal Garb / AFP via Getty Images

21. Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan were married for 10 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oLz4E_0grTLfS300
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

They have a son, The Boys star Jack Quaid. He's 30.

Instagram: @jack_quaid

22. Téa Leoni and David Duchovny were married for 17 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LK8ZH_0grTLfS300
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

They have a daugher, Madelaine West Duchovny, who is 23.

Instagram: @westyd

And a son, Kyd Miller Duchovny, who is 20.

Instagram: @westyd

23. Courteney Cox and David Arquette were married for 11 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFk8Z_0grTLfS300
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

They have a daughter, Coco. She's 18.

Instagram: @cocoarquette_

24. Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber were together for 11 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TMtjx_0grTLfS300
Jim Spellman / WireImage

They have two kids together, Kai and Sasha.

Instagram: @naomiwatts

25. John McEnroe and Tatum O'Neal were married for eight years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Mq1d_0grTLfS300
Images Press / Getty Images

They have three kids: Emily, Sean, and Kevin. They are 31, 34, and 36. Here they are with their grandpa, Ryan O'Neal.

Instagram: @tatum__oneal

26. Rachel Weisz and Darren Aronofsky dated for almost 10 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PaITs_0grTLfS300
Charles Leonio / Getty Images

They have a son together, Henry, who is 16 now. I can't find a recent pic of him, but this is when he was a baby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ShCV7_0grTLfS300
Marcel Thomas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

27. Guitarist for Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora and Heather Locklear were married for 11 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuLl9_0grTLfS300
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

They have a daughter, Ava Sambora, who is 24.

Instagram: @avasambora

28. Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan dated for two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33kBbY_0grTLfS300
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

They have a son together, John (who they call Jack), and he's 14.

Instagram: @tombrady

29. Frances Fisher and Clint Eastwood were together for six years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06m3FE_0grTLfS300
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

They have a daughter, Francesca Eastwood, who is 28.

Instagram: @francescaeastwood

30. Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres were married for 14 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z0qFq_0grTLfS300
Scott Gries / Getty Images

They have a daughter, Delilah Fishburne, who is 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HKGZ6_0grTLfS300
John Lamparski / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

31. Jon Tenney (who most recently played Carrie Bradshaw's love interest in And Just Like That...) and Teri Hatcher were married for nine years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qdb5h_0grTLfS300
Kevin.mazur / WireImage

They have a daughter, Emerson Tenney, who is 24.

Instagram: @iamemersontenney

32. Heidi Klum and Seal were together for nearly 10 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fcURH_0grTLfS300
Kmazur

They have four kids together, including Leni (whose biological father is an Italian guy, but Seal legally adopted her), who is 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hpa8l_0grTLfS300
Axelle / FilmMagic

And Henry, Johan, and Lou, who mostly hide their faces on Instagram.

Instagram: @heidiklum

33. And finally, Jessica Lange and Mikhail Baryshnikov (who you might know as the iconic dancer or more recently "The Russian" from Sex and the City ) were together for six years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXkyY_0grTLfS300
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

They have a daughter, Shura. She's 41.

Instagram: @slbaryshnikov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Sambora
Person
Rachel Weisz
Person
Jennifer Grey
Person
Ron Galella
Person
Ryan O'neal
Person
Billy Crudup
Person
Kate Beckinsale
Person
David Duchovny
Person
Zoe Perry
Person
Bridget Moynahan
Person
Lily Mo Sheen
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Tatum O'neal
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Michael Sheen
Person
Kim Basinger
Person
Mikhail Baryshnikov
Person
Katie Holmes
Essence

Martin Lawrence's Daughter, Who's Dating Eddie Murphy's Son, Caught Bouquet At Bria Murphy's Wedding

Check out Eric Murphy's response to his girlfriend catching the bouquet at sister Bria's nuptials. If the belief about catching the bouquet at weddings has any truth to it, then Jasmin Lawrence, the daughter of Martin Lawrence, may be getting married soon. She is dating Eric Murphy–Eddie Murphy’s son–and recently caught the bouquet at his sister Bria’s wedding.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Getty Images They
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry at White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.The pop superstar informed fans of the nuptials which occurred over the weekend in a new post on her website, On The JLo.Lopez wrote: “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”The pair then read their vows in front of “the best witnesses you could ever imagine” wearing “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet”.The marriage ceremony...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Kristen Bell says she no longer shares bedroom with her two children: ‘They now sleep in their room’

Kristen Bell has revealed that her and husband Dax Shepard’s daughters have “graduated” and no longer sleep in the same room as their parents.The 42-year-old actor discussed her children’s sleeping habits during an interview with E! Newson Friday, after previously revealing that her daughters, Lincoln, nine, and Delta, seven, sleep on the floor of her room.According to Bell, her children have since changed their bedroom routine, with the actor noting that they have “graduated” to sleeping in their own beds and rooms, where they “cuddle with each other”.“We just graduated from them sleeping on the floor on this tri-fold...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Everything to Know About Dancing With the Stars Season 31

Dancing With the Stars is returning for season 31 this fall, and it will include a few of major changes. After 18 years of airing on ABC, the dancing competition will head to Disney+, making it the first live series to stream on the service. Additionally, there will be a...
TV SHOWS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy