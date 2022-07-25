ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one-man rule

By -, Kaouther Larbi and Aymen Jamli, Anis MILI, Sylvie HUSSON
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S3TqT_0grSt7rb00
President Kais Saied votes in a referendum on a draft constitution he put forward, at a polling station in the capital Tunis /Tunisian Presidency/AFP

Tunisians voted Monday in favour of a new constitution, according to an exit poll, a stamp of approval for President Kais Saied whose rivals accuse him of moving to install an autocracy in the birthplace of the Arab Spring.

The referendum, a year to the day after Saied sacked the government and froze parliament in what rivals have called a coup, saw at least 27.5 percent of 9.3 million registered voters cast ballots, Tunisia's ISIE electoral commission said late Monday.

An overwhelming 92-93 percent of those who voted supported the new constitution, according to an exit poll taken by the Sigma Conseil institute.

Many of these were from the "middle classes most impacted" by years of economic crisis, the institute's head Hassen Zargouni told AFP.

Saied's move against a system that emerged after the 2011 overthrow of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was welcomed by many Tunisians fed up with high inflation and unemployment, political turmoil and a system they felt had brought little improvement to their lives.

Monday's turnout was seen as a gauge of Saied's popularity after a year of increasingly tight one-man rule that has seen scant progress on tackling the North African country's economic woes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z0t9P_0grSt7rb00
Map of Tunisia /AFP

Turnout on the day was higher than many observers had expected, showing that Saied continues to enjoy personal popularity almost three years into his mandate.

After polling closed, Saied supporters drove cars in procession through central Tunis, waving flags and beeping, with some singing the national anthem or shouting "We would sacrifice our souls and our blood for you, Saied!"

Tunisia's ISIE electoral commission chief Farouk Bouaskar, appointed by the president after he seized control of the ISIE in April, called the turnout a "very respectable number".

Much polling took place in blistering summer heat, with some voters turning up before the 6:00 am start to queue in the relative cool.

After voting, they emerged with purple ink on one finger to prevent fraud.

Election monitoring group Atide said in a statement there had been "almost no representatives from the (yes and no) campaigns", and only "a weak presence of local monitors at many voting stations".

Voting ended at 2100 GMT, with initial results due Tuesday afternoon.

- 'New republic' -

After voting early on Monday, Saied said Tunisia faced a "historic choice".

"Together we are founding a new republic based on genuine freedom, justice and national dignity," he said.

Imed Hezzi, a 57-year-old waiter, agreed.

"Tunisia will prosper from today onwards," he told AFP. "The start of the new Tunisia is today."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=181hBl_0grSt7rb00
After casting their ballots, voters have a finger inked to prevent fraud /AFP

Saied's critics have warned the new constitution would lock in presidential powers that could tip Tunisia back into dictatorship.

The new text would place the president in command of the army, allow him to appoint a government without parliamentary approval and make him virtually impossible to remove from office.

He could also present draft laws to parliament, which would be obliged to give them priority.

The new charter "gives the president almost all powers and dismantles any check on his rule and any institution that might exert any kind of control over him," said Said Benarbia, regional director of the International Commission of Jurists.

"None of the safeguards that could protect Tunisians from Ben Ali-type violations are there any more."

The text "doesn't even envisage the possibility of a no vote", he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XwDbX_0grSt7rb00
Security forces stand guard outside a polling station during a referendum on Tunisia's draft constitution on July 25, 2022 /AFP

The charter would replace a 2014 constitution that was a hard-won compromise between Islamist-leaning and secular forces.

Saied's supporters blame the resulting parliamentary-presidential system and dominant Islamist-influenced Ennahdha party for years of crises and corruption.

The draft constitution was published this month with little reference even to an earlier text produced by a committee Saied had appointed.

Sadeq Belaid, a mentor of Saied who led the process, warned that the first draft risked creating a dictatorship.

Slight amendments did little to address such concerns.

Opposition parties and civil society groups had urged a boycott of the referendum , but the powerful UGTT trade union declined to take a position.

- Revolutionary 'correction' -

Saied, a 64-year-old law professor, won the 2019 presidential election in a landslide, building on his image as an incorruptible political outsider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06cH8q_0grSt7rb00
ISIE electoral commission chief Farouk Bouaskar called the turnout a 'very respectable number' /AFP

He has appeared increasingly isolated of late, mostly limiting his public comments to recorded videos -- often diatribes against domestic foes branded "snakes", "germs" and "traitors".

But he has vowed to protect freedoms and describes his political project as a return to the path of the revolution.

Labourer Ridha Nefzi, 43 said "The country's run into a brick wall. But today we turn a new page."

But Saied's popularity is tempered by soaring inflation, youth unemployment of 40 percent and the potentially tough conditions attached to a looming bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Myanmar junta executes two leading pro-democracy figures

Myanmar's junta has executed four prisoners including a former lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party and a prominent activist, state media said Monday, in the country's first use of capital punishment in decades. Responding to media enquiries on reports of the executions, a junta statement said "it is as stated in the state media". 
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Emmanuel Macron is 'physically and psychologically exhausted' and 'speculation is growing that he is depressed' as he faces second term with no parliamentary majority

French president Emmanuel Macron is said to be tired and depressed following the loss of his parliamentary majority on June 20. The president is heard sighing in front of his companions, saying 'we are all tired' after a long and bitterly-fought election campaign, according to Le Monde, with friends describing him as 'dazed', 'blocked' and 'absent'.
ELECTIONS
BBC

Tunisia referendum: Voters give president near unchecked power

Tunisia has voted to hand sweeping new powers to the country's president, in a move that critics say risks the return of authoritarian rule to the country. Fewer than a third of Tunisians voted in the referendum, with 94.6% of those balloted supporting plans to hand President Kais Saied broad new powers.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kais Saied
The Associated Press

Sri Lanka president, PM to resign after tumultuous protests

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president and prime minister agreed to resign Saturday after the country’s most chaotic day in months of political turmoil, with protesters storming both officials’ homes and setting fire to one of the buildings in a rage over the nation’s severe economic crisis.
WORLD
UPI News

Life sentence for Iranian executioner a blow to the mullahs

July 15 (UPI) -- The life sentence imposed by a Swedish court on the Iranian executioner Hamid Noury on Thursday will be a severe blow to the mullahs' theocratic regime. It is the first time an official of the Islamic Republic has been sentenced for his involvement in the massacre of thousands of political prisoners in 1988.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Arab Spring#Tunisians#North African#Saied Conti
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin's Government Charges Ukrainian Forces With 'Crimes Against Peace Of Humanity'

Russia charged 92 members of the Ukrainian army with crimes against humanity and proposed an international tribunal backed by nations including Bolivia, Iran, and Syria. What Happened: The head of Russia’s investigative committee, Alexander Bastrykin, said Moscow had charged Ukrainians that were involved in “crimes against the peace and security of humanity, which have no statute of limitations,” according to government-owned Rossiiskaya Gazeta.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Country
Tunisia
The Guardian

Tony Blair urges western powers to stand up to China

Tony Blair has issued a rallying call to western nations to come together to develop a coherent strategy to counter the rise of China as “the world’s second superpower”. Delivering the annual Ditchley lecture on Saturday, the former prime minister called for a policy towards Beijing of “strength plus engagement” as he warned the era of western political and economic dominance was coming to an end.
POLITICS
AFP

'Never surrender': Myanmar's executed activists

A hip-hop pioneer who vowed to "never surrender" and a democracy activist who said prison was his second home -- Myanmar's execution of two prominent democracy fighters will only keep the flame of defiance burning, their families say.   "You're very young, you're a hip-hop artist and you're an ex-prisoner.
SOCIETY
International Business Times

Lavrov Denigrates West's Stance Towards Africa During Ethiopia Visit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow supported Ethiopia's efforts to stabilise its internal political situation in remarks that sought to draw a contrast with what he presented as meddling by the West. Lavrov was in Addis Ababa wrapping up a four-nation African tour aimed at drumming...
POLITICS
AFP

As Pelosi eyes Taiwan trip, US anxious on China red lines

A potential visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is stirring alarm in President Joe Biden's administration which fears the trip may cross red lines for China -- and that there is no exit path. Biden was open last week about concerns, saying the US military opposed travel by Pelosi, a fellow Democrat who is second in line to the presidency after the vice president.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Croatia opens bridge around Bosnia to get to Dubrovnik

Croatia opens Tuesday a long-awaited bridge linking its southern Adriatic coast including Dubrovnik with the rest of the country, bypassing a narrow strip of Bosnian territory. As a result, around 90,000 people, including residents in the country's tourism hotspot of Dubrovnik, remained cut off from the rest of the country until now. 
TRAFFIC
AFP

Droupadi Murmu sworn in as India's first tribal president

Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as India's president on Monday, making her the first person from one of the country's marginalised tribal communities to serve as head of state. Murmu is the country's second woman president, after Pratibha Patil, who held the position for five years from 2007.
EDUCATION
AFP

AFP

73K+
Followers
31K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy