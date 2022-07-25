Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one-man rule

President Kais Saied votes in a referendum on a draft constitution he put forward, at a polling station in the capital Tunis /Tunisian Presidency/AFP

Tunisians voted Monday in favour of a new constitution, according to an exit poll, a stamp of approval for President Kais Saied whose rivals accuse him of moving to install an autocracy in the birthplace of the Arab Spring.

The referendum, a year to the day after Saied sacked the government and froze parliament in what rivals have called a coup, saw at least 27.5 percent of 9.3 million registered voters cast ballots, Tunisia's ISIE electoral commission said late Monday.

An overwhelming 92-93 percent of those who voted supported the new constitution, according to an exit poll taken by the Sigma Conseil institute.

Many of these were from the "middle classes most impacted" by years of economic crisis, the institute's head Hassen Zargouni told AFP.

Saied's move against a system that emerged after the 2011 overthrow of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was welcomed by many Tunisians fed up with high inflation and unemployment, political turmoil and a system they felt had brought little improvement to their lives.

Monday's turnout was seen as a gauge of Saied's popularity after a year of increasingly tight one-man rule that has seen scant progress on tackling the North African country's economic woes.

Turnout on the day was higher than many observers had expected, showing that Saied continues to enjoy personal popularity almost three years into his mandate.

After polling closed, Saied supporters drove cars in procession through central Tunis, waving flags and beeping, with some singing the national anthem or shouting "We would sacrifice our souls and our blood for you, Saied!"

Tunisia's ISIE electoral commission chief Farouk Bouaskar, appointed by the president after he seized control of the ISIE in April, called the turnout a "very respectable number".

Much polling took place in blistering summer heat, with some voters turning up before the 6:00 am start to queue in the relative cool.

After voting, they emerged with purple ink on one finger to prevent fraud.

Election monitoring group Atide said in a statement there had been "almost no representatives from the (yes and no) campaigns", and only "a weak presence of local monitors at many voting stations".

Voting ended at 2100 GMT, with initial results due Tuesday afternoon.

- 'New republic' -

After voting early on Monday, Saied said Tunisia faced a "historic choice".

"Together we are founding a new republic based on genuine freedom, justice and national dignity," he said.

Imed Hezzi, a 57-year-old waiter, agreed.

"Tunisia will prosper from today onwards," he told AFP. "The start of the new Tunisia is today."

Saied's critics have warned the new constitution would lock in presidential powers that could tip Tunisia back into dictatorship.

The new text would place the president in command of the army, allow him to appoint a government without parliamentary approval and make him virtually impossible to remove from office.

He could also present draft laws to parliament, which would be obliged to give them priority.

The new charter "gives the president almost all powers and dismantles any check on his rule and any institution that might exert any kind of control over him," said Said Benarbia, regional director of the International Commission of Jurists.

"None of the safeguards that could protect Tunisians from Ben Ali-type violations are there any more."

The text "doesn't even envisage the possibility of a no vote", he added.

The charter would replace a 2014 constitution that was a hard-won compromise between Islamist-leaning and secular forces.

Saied's supporters blame the resulting parliamentary-presidential system and dominant Islamist-influenced Ennahdha party for years of crises and corruption.

The draft constitution was published this month with little reference even to an earlier text produced by a committee Saied had appointed.

Sadeq Belaid, a mentor of Saied who led the process, warned that the first draft risked creating a dictatorship.

Slight amendments did little to address such concerns.

Opposition parties and civil society groups had urged a boycott of the referendum , but the powerful UGTT trade union declined to take a position.

- Revolutionary 'correction' -

Saied, a 64-year-old law professor, won the 2019 presidential election in a landslide, building on his image as an incorruptible political outsider.

He has appeared increasingly isolated of late, mostly limiting his public comments to recorded videos -- often diatribes against domestic foes branded "snakes", "germs" and "traitors".

But he has vowed to protect freedoms and describes his political project as a return to the path of the revolution.

Labourer Ridha Nefzi, 43 said "The country's run into a brick wall. But today we turn a new page."

But Saied's popularity is tempered by soaring inflation, youth unemployment of 40 percent and the potentially tough conditions attached to a looming bailout from the International Monetary Fund.