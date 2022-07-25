ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-year-old killed, 9-year-old injured after being ejected from vehicle in Dolton crash

 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 4-year-old girl is dead and a 9-year-old girl is injured after the two were ejected from their vehicle in a two-car crash in Dolton, Illinois.

Dolton Police say the crash happened around 6 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the first vehicle lost control and struck the vehicle the children were in.

The two girls were ejected from the vehicle. The 4-year-old girl died, and the 9-year-old remained hospitalized Sunday with minor injuries.

Police said "alcohol is a factor in unit 1's driver."

An investigation is underway and "charges will be considered," according to police.

Kevin Wilson
4d ago

Car seats are available free at fire stations and also how to properly install them. No excuse not to have them

