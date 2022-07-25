Mariposa Sheriff’s Office says it’s aware of local ‘militia’ spotted amid Oak Fire

The Mariposa Sheriff’s Office released a statement Sunday afternoon saying it’s aware of a militia that’s been in the Mariposa area amid the Oak Fire, but added the group has not been requested by law enforcement or any agency responding to the wildfire.

The Sheriff’s Office said it was responding after receiving numerous inquires about why the office had “activated” the militia.

“This post (was) intended to clarify that we have not activated them, they are acting on their own courteous accord. We appreciate their efforts and any (of) the efforts of other private groups or entities helping our community,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Piper Brown, a major with the California State Militia’s 2nd Regiment, had a staging area with his group Sunday off Highway 140.

Brown, who identified himself as a local resident who owns property in the Mariposa area, said his group’s role is to help those residents who’ve been impacted by the fire.

Brown said his group, which includes many residents of the Mariposa area, is helping evacuees with water, food, and a “safe place” to stay if there are no hotels available. “The California State Militia has every confidence in our local officials and the agencies who are fighting (the Oak Fire). We’re not here because we think they are failing. We are here because our community is hurting,” Brown said.

Brown said his group has the ability to “feed hundreds through our mobile chow kitchen, we’ve got heavy-hauler trucks, we can get livestock moved, we’ve donated our own properties, hundreds of our own acres for cattle and horses, and we’ve been feeding people for two days.”

The Sheriff’s Office Facebook post also said while deputies are not “unsupportive” of community groups helping those affected by the Oak Fire, “the control and command structure was put in place for this very purpose and is important for the safety of the public and our staff.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Mariposa County District Attorney’s Office posted on Facebook that it would prosecute any incidents of looting or fraud “to the fullest extend” of the law, in relation to the Oak Fire.

The post did not specify whether any incidents of looting or fraud have happened.

Mariposa Sheriff Jeremy Briese said Sunday his office will “guarantee” that deputies will be on hand to protect residents and property owners “to the end.”

“I guarantee you 24 hours a day we will have a heavy law enforcement presence. I guarantee you that if there’s anybody that is going to try to victimize us again during this crisis they will be met by our law enforcement and they will be dealt with appropriately,” he said.

The blaze that has burned 16,791 acres since it started Friday is 10% contained , Cal Fire said in a Monday morning update. It’s the biggest wildfire in California this year.

The Oak Fire has destroyed seven structures and populated areas have been evacuated of about 3,800 residents, according to Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. More than 3,200 structures are considered threatened, Cal Fire said. Nearly 2,100 firefighters are involved in the effort.

No severe injuries or deaths have been reported.