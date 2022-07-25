ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa, CA

Mariposa Sheriff’s Office says it’s aware of local ‘militia’ spotted amid Oak Fire

Merced Sun Star
Merced Sun Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZCezk_0grRfMNS00

The Mariposa Sheriff’s Office released a statement Sunday afternoon saying it’s aware of a militia that’s been in the Mariposa area amid the Oak Fire, but added the group has not been requested by law enforcement or any agency responding to the wildfire.

The Sheriff’s Office said it was responding after receiving numerous inquires about why the office had “activated” the militia.

“This post (was) intended to clarify that we have not activated them, they are acting on their own courteous accord. We appreciate their efforts and any (of) the efforts of other private groups or entities helping our community,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Piper Brown, a major with the California State Militia’s 2nd Regiment, had a staging area with his group Sunday off Highway 140.

Brown, who identified himself as a local resident who owns property in the Mariposa area, said his group’s role is to help those residents who’ve been impacted by the fire.

Brown said his group, which includes many residents of the Mariposa area, is helping evacuees with water, food, and a “safe place” to stay if there are no hotels available. “The California State Militia has every confidence in our local officials and the agencies who are fighting (the Oak Fire). We’re not here because we think they are failing. We are here because our community is hurting,” Brown said.

Brown said his group has the ability to “feed hundreds through our mobile chow kitchen, we’ve got heavy-hauler trucks, we can get livestock moved, we’ve donated our own properties, hundreds of our own acres for cattle and horses, and we’ve been feeding people for two days.”

The Sheriff’s Office Facebook post also said while deputies are not “unsupportive” of community groups helping those affected by the Oak Fire, “the control and command structure was put in place for this very purpose and is important for the safety of the public and our staff.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Mariposa County District Attorney’s Office posted on Facebook that it would prosecute any incidents of looting or fraud “to the fullest extend” of the law, in relation to the Oak Fire.

The post did not specify whether any incidents of looting or fraud have happened.

Mariposa Sheriff Jeremy Briese said Sunday his office will “guarantee” that deputies will be on hand to protect residents and property owners “to the end.”

“I guarantee you 24 hours a day we will have a heavy law enforcement presence. I guarantee you that if there’s anybody that is going to try to victimize us again during this crisis they will be met by our law enforcement and they will be dealt with appropriately,” he said.

The blaze that has burned 16,791 acres since it started Friday is 10% contained , Cal Fire said in a Monday morning update. It’s the biggest wildfire in California this year.

The Oak Fire has destroyed seven structures and populated areas have been evacuated of about 3,800 residents, according to Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. More than 3,200 structures are considered threatened, Cal Fire said. Nearly 2,100 firefighters are involved in the effort.

No severe injuries or deaths have been reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223xIT_0grRfMNS00
The Mariposa Sheriff’s Office put out a Facebook post on Sunday, July 24, 2022, clarifying it has not activated a militia that’s been seen in Mariposa. Screenshot, Mariposa County Sheriff's Facebook

Comments / 1

Related
KMPH.com

Neglected cattle rescued from unsafe environments in Merced County

Several cows and a bull are now in custody of the Merced County Sheriff’s Animal Services after being found in unsafe living conditions. The animal agency received a notice of two locations where cattle had no food or water for several days. An animal control officer paid a visit to the first location where he found underweight cattle with no food or water to be seen. They were also found with ropes around their horns that had dug into their skin.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mariposa Sheriff’s says unprompted militia group spotted near Oak Fire

The Merced Sheriff's Department said an unprompted local militia group is attempting to assist law enforcement officials in battling the out-of-control Oak Fire. In a statement released Sunday, the sheriff's office said they are not un-supportive of community groups helping fellow neighbors, but they wanted to stress they have not requested assistance from any local militia group.
MARIPOSA, CA
sierranewsonline.com

More Oak Fire Evacuees Can Return Home

MIDPINES — On July 26, 2022, at 2:00 pm the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reduced some areas on the southern portion of the fire from mandatory evacuations to fire advisement allowing more residents to return to their homes. Evacuations for the following areas have been reduced to Fire...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mariposa County, CA
State
California State
City
Mariposa, CA
Mariposa County, CA
Crime & Safety
Mariposa, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
sierranewsonline.com

Free Dump Day in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY — Caltrans District 6 will be hosting a Clean California Free Dump Day in Madera County. The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) District 6 will hold a Clean California Free Dump Day. Caltrans will have staff on-site to accept household waste and approved debris at no charge.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Mariposa Sheriff Brings In Extra Enforcement To Discourage Looting

Mariposa, CA– Mariposa Sheriff Jeremy Briese spoke at an Oak Fire town hall last night and assured residents that extra steps would be taken to discourage would-be looters. Extra members of law enforcement have been called in from neighboring agencies to bolster existing manpower. The Mariposas County District Attorney...
MARIPOSA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Some evacuation orders now reduced for Oak Fire

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Evacuation orders that were issued for the Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County have now been reduced to fire advisements in some areas. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office announced that evacuation orders have been reduced in the following areas: Darrah Road from Bootjack Lane to Quail Ridge Drive including all side […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Militia Groups#The Oak#Mobile#The Sheriff S Office#2nd Regiment
mymotherlode.com

Tuolumne County Sheriffs Make Arrest From June Shooting

Tuolumne, CA – A shooting that sent a man to the hospital started an investigation by Tuolumne County Sheriffs on June 21st. The details of that can be found here. Detectives located a semi-automatic handgun near the crime scene. The handgun did not have a serial number or manufacturer information which makes it a “Ghost gun”. The detectives interviewed witnesses, looked at surveillance footage, and processed the crime scene. Over the next month, interviews and several search warrants generated additional evidence.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Bruce Krejcik Injured in Fatal Head-On Crash on Highway 108 [Sonora, CA]

Traffic Collision near Old Wards Ferry Left One Dead, One Injured. Initial reports claimed that a westbound Mitsubishi Mirage was traveling in the westbound lanes near Old Wards Ferry Road around 5:00 p.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, the Mitsubishi collided head-on with an eastbound Lexus driven by 72-year-old...
SONORA, CA
The Weather Channel

Thousands Of Structures Threatened Due To California's Oak Fire (PHOTOS)

Photos show the Oak Fire's wrath in Mariposa County, California. The wildfire exploded in size over the weekend, and is now threatening thousands of buildings. At least 10 buildings have been destroyed, including homes. The Fire is 10% contained as of Monday morning, according to CalFire. Jarring photos from this...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Car Crash on Highway 108 and Old Wards Ferry Road in Sonora

Authorities reported a fatal crash on SR-108 in the Sonora area on the afternoon of Sunday, July 24, 2022. The car accident took place on Highway 108 just west of Old Wards Ferry Road and involved two vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Fatal Crash on...
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Information On Power Safety Shutoff Alerts

Sonora, CA– PG&E is alerting customers and non-account holders that they can now sign up for a notification for any address they want to stay informed about in regards to Public Safety Power Shutoffs(PSPS). If anyone signed up for these alerts prior to June 2022, they will need to re-enroll for each address to continue to receive those notifications through June 2023. To sign up for alerts for any address click here. PG&E has listed the following reasons why someone would want to sign up for an alert that is not their primary resident or business.
SONORA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Map: See Where the Oak Fire Is Burning Near Yosemite National Park

Scroll down for interactive map. Firefighters facing hot and dry conditions made progress Sunday in efforts to slow the spread of a wildfire near California's Yosemite National Park. The Oak Fire that forced evacuations as it grew during a weekend of sweltering temperatures was at 16,700 acres Monday morning. Containment...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
Merced Sun Star

Merced Sun Star

Merced, CA
1K+
Followers
57
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. Merced is home to the University of California’s 10th and newest campus, which opened in the fall of 2005 and represents the first American research university built in the 21st century. The region’s economy has been based on agribusiness for generations but aspires to become an educational hub as UC Merced grows. The Sun-Star has twice been awarded first place in the state for general excellence among papers of its size in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.

 https://www.mercedsunstar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy