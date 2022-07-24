How Much Exercise Does a Border Collie Need? (Puppies, Adults, and Seniors)

Americans love Labrador Retrievers. For 28 straight years, the Lab has been the most popular dog breed in the United States — and for good reason. They’re family dogs, patient pets as easy to train as they are to love. But the greatness of a breed — a few breeds actually, Golden Retrievers and German Shepherds are pretty damn popular too — doesn’t diminish the promise of other breeds. And that fundamental canine truth is self-evident by the lint brush-wielding presenters at the American Kennel Club’s annual Meet The Breeds event. Held at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan, home of the New York Auto Show and glass-ceilinged site of Hillary Clinton’s abortive victory party, the showcase is a branding event for 140 dog breeds. Breed reps, a group of dog-loving front row sitters, come to sell visitors on their beloved genetic riffs on canis lupus familiaris and direct them toward responsible breeders.

ANIMALS ・ 22 DAYS AGO