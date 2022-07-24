Alabama is the #2 state with the highest stroke death rate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — People in nearly every county in Alabama should go back to wearing masks indoors again due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases statewide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend. On the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker, all but 17 Alabama counties are listed...
Officials with the Mobile County Health Department confirmed that four cases of Vibriosis have been found within Mobile County. According to health officials, three of the four people who have contracted Vibriosis have had open injuries that were exposed to the Gulf of Mexico waters.
Four cases of vibriosis – an infection linked to the “flesh-eating bacteria” vibrio – have been reported this year in Mobile County, according to the local health department. The Mobile County Health Department said its Infectious Disease and Outbreak division is investigating the cases, three out...
As COVID cases rise and many county transmission levels are in the red, Alabama Nursing Home Association Spokesman John Matson says the high vaccination rates among residents and staff have helped keep cases down.
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. · The story of a mother frustrated with the lack of action by the government in the death of her son in another county, so much so that she installed a headstone on an empty plot in Huntsville’s Maple Hill Cemetery in 1980 that reads “Jerry Bibb Balisok, born Sept. 8, 1955. Murdered in Guyana Nov. 18, 1978. Buried in Oakland Cal. May 1979. DAMN THE STATE DEPT.”
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY/WTOK) - A lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Alabama, Mississippi and 20 other states against the Biden administration looks to shoot back at new federal nutritional assistance guidance aimed at “sex discrimination.”. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District...
Birmingham, we know of a creature that needs us to step up and help out. Alabama’s official state insect, the monarch butterfly, is now listed as an endangered species. Keep reading to find out what this means and how you can help these butterflies right from your own home.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined attorneys general from 21 other states in a federal lawsuit today against the Biden administration over new rules that seek to prohibit discrimination against transgender students at schools that receive federal food assistance. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in May it would interpret...
COVID-19 cases are again on the rise in Alabama, with hospitalizations creeping higher and doctors’ offices reporting noticeable increases in COVID-positive patients. In response, the Alabama Department of Public Health tweeted last week that it’s “better to be safe than sorry,” and suggested normalizing masking to cut down on spread.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released a statement following more than a dozen bomb threats that were called in to various colleges across the state on Wednesday. ALEA’s statement reads:. “The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is aware of the most recent bomb threats...
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — John Wayne Cayton has entered a guilty plea in Mobile Federal Court in Alabama to stealing more than $70,000 in Social Security benefits after his mother passed away in 2006. In the signed plea agreement, Cayton admits that he failed to inform the Social Security...
Alabama-based NaphCare was hit last week with a $27 million verdict for its role in the 2018 prison death of a 55-year-old woman at the Spokane County (Washington) jail. Cindy Lou Hill arrived at the Spokane Jail in August 2018, on heroin possession charges. On her fourth day at the jail, Hill was found shirtless and on a cell floor in pain. A NaphCare nurse examined Hill quickly and determined she was suffering from heroin withdrawals. Hill was sent to a medical cell instead of a hospital.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One Alabama Senator believes the Poarch Band of Creek Indians' influence is keeping the state out of the current Mega Millions lottery sweepstakes. The Tribe counters by saying lottery-only legislation are not in the state's best interest and leaves too much gambling revenue on the table.
It’s time for Alabamians who do not want to catch COVID to put back on their masks. That was the advice from the Alabama Department of Public Health this week as cases continued to increase across the state. After the state’s positivity rate dropped to single digits in the...
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (AP) — Jean Heller was toiling away on the floor of the Miami Beach Convention Center when an Associated Press colleague from the opposite end of the country walked into her workspace behind the event stage and handed her a thin manila envelope. “I’m not an investigative...
Will there be a lucky winner Tuesday? That is the question on everyone's mind. The Mega Millions Jackpot is now up to $830 million dollars. Many people are driving across state lines in hopes of taking home the winning ticket.
An Alabama-based family of four that spends around $10,000 in groceries this year – will be shelling out roughly an extra thousand bucks in taxes; food prices are roughly 11% higher than they were just a year ago – across the board. Here in Alabama, where 15% of residents reportedly live in poverty, renewed efforts are underway to tackle the state’s 4% sales tax on groceries which critics say “affects low-to-moderate income households the worst”.
It’s the chance of a lifetime. People across the country are playing the Mega Millions lottery, hoping to win $830 million. It's the game's fourth-largest jackpot. However, due to Alabama's constitution banning lottery and gambling, residents here have to travel across state lines to participate in Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia or even Florida.
Comments / 0