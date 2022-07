The rise in crime has definitely affected my partner and me; we’re just simply more conscious when we go out. We’ve limited our hours because we don’t want get involved in anything pretty much after 11 p.m. When I’m pumping gas, now I lock my car. I have never had to do that, and I’ve never had to look around at a gas station. If we can’t go to Metairie to get gas, we’re very conscious of gas stations in New Orleans that have what can be termed as "quick exit areas," in case anything does happen.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO