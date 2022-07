Jenna Dewan is going to miss her little girl as she heads off to her first summer at camp. On Sunday, the Step Up star, 41, shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story of her and fiancé Steve Kazee as well as their 2-year-old son Callum Michael saying goodbye to Everly before she gets on a bus to drive to camp. Dewan shares her 9-year-old daughter with ex Channing Tatum.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO