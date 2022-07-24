Child Tax Credit 2022 — $750 direct payments being sent to thousands in just weeks – find out exact date

THE deadline for thousands of Americans to apply for a one-time direct payment of $750 has passed and the cash could hit bank accounts in just weeks.

An estimated 660,000 payments will be sent out to Minnesota's frontline workers as a token of gratitude in the form of a $750 check.

The deadline for applications was July 22, and now, city officials expect payments to be sent out in August or September.

Additionally, households in Connecticut can claim up to $750 under a child tax credit program as long as they apply by July 31.

Governor Ned Lamont signed the 2022-2023 budget bill in June, which included a child tax rebate.

If the bill passes both the House and Senate by July 31, the payments will be issued ahead of September 30, according to the plan.

Read our child tax credit live blog for the latest news and updates…

How to avoid CTC scams

To protect yourself, the Better Business Bureau recommends doing your research to make sure the check is real and double-check if the government agency or organization issuing the payment actually exists.

And remember, you can check out the status of your stimulus payment and your eligibility directly with the IRS.

Watch out for scams

The IRS previously warned taxpayers to be on the lookout for stimulus or child tax credit-phishing scams.

The IRS reported that attempts to con taxpayers into making a payment or handing over personal information like social security numbers rose drastically around when the new credit began to go out.

For example, some scammers send text messages asking the recipient to click a link to receive a stimulus payment.

Other scams included emails claiming to be from the IRS that falsely stated the recipient’s “fiscal activity” had been calculated and they were eligible for a payment.

What is the child tax credit?

The child tax credit is money given out to families to help them support their dependents financially.

The federal credit was worth $3,600 per child in 2021 but is set to return to $2,000 as lawmakers in Washington have failed thus far to extend it.

Memphis leaders discuss child poverty

Community leaders in Memphis, Tennessee discussed what’s driving poverty during their Celebrate What’s Right: The Great Debate forum.

The discussion focused on how child poverty impacts the city what can be done to fix it, gun violence, and how to make gangs less alluring for youth.

The 2022 poverty fact sheet revealed that black children had the highest rate of poverty than any other age or race.

‘Affordable’ child care rate revealed

A child care rate of no more than 7 percent of a family’s household income is considered affordable, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Currently, most families have reported that they spend no less than 10percent of their household income on childcare expenses.

Childcare costs exceed $10,000 for most families

More than half (57 percent) of families surveyed spent more than $10,000 on child care in 2020.

59 percent of families are on track to spend more than $10,000 on child care in 2021.

Cost of childcare revealed

According to the 2021 Cost of Care Survey from Care.com, most families are struggling to afford child care.

85 percent of families surveyed said they spend at least 10 percent of their household income on childcare costs.

Child care staff in Kansas to get bonus pay

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced child care staff will receive bonuses as the state tries to increase its early childhood education offerings.

The $53million one-time bonuses will be offered to child care workers at a licensed facility.

The Governor said that nearly 23,000 workers will receive between $750 and $2,500, depending on how many hours they work.

The Federal Reserve publishes survey on CTC

In May, The Federal Reserve released a survey claiming “Parents who received monthly (child tax credit) payments most frequently saved the payments, spent them on their child, or used them for necessities.”

Adding, “saving was the most common use of the monthly CTC payments, with 43 percent of recipients saying they saved at least a portion of them.”

The survey also showed that parents making less money were more likely to spend on necessities rather than save.

Racial justice organizations fighting for CTC

In a letter to Congress, a group of more than 40 racial justice organizations pleaded for the reinstatement of the enhanced Child Tax Credit to be included in any must-pass legislation, per AS.

If this is not done, millions of families, including over half of Black and Latino children, would be denied access to this critical lifeline.

Among the 40 groups were the NAACP, the Economic Security Project, the National Urban League, UnidosUS, The Leadership Conference, and Community Change Action.

IRS could seize your child tax credit, part three

Another reason the IRS could seize your child tax credit is if you have passed due federal debt.

To satisfy past debts, the government may seize 100 percent of federal tax refunds, 65 percent of federal salaries, and up to 15 percent of Social Security checks.

For those with more than $1.61trillion federal student debt crisis, this will not apply to you.

IRS could seize your child tax credit, part two

If your family experienced a filing change or drastic income change in 2021, you may owe the IRS money in 2022.

Some filing changes include divorced or single parents who have joint custody or claim dependents differently on their 2021 tax returns.

It’s possible that you may have to pay back up to $1,800 for each child, those with two children would owe $3,600.

Many Connecticut residents haven't claimed child tax rebate

According to the CT Mirror, only half of eligible households have claimed the $250 child tax rebate.

As many as 350,000 households are eligible to apply for the per-child payment and as of recently, only 165,621 applications have been received.

IRS could seize your child tax credit

There are two groups that may have their credits seized by the IRS on their tax return or be obligated to pay back the agency.

If you did not opt-out of the monthly payments when you were no longer eligible, you will most likely have to pay back the IRS.

To qualify for the full payments, couples must have made less than $150,000, while single parents who file as heads of households needed to make under $112,500.

Eligibility was determined by the Internal Revenue Service based on 2019 or 2020 tax returns.

Senator Chuck Grassley's bill

Senator Chuck Grassley from Iowa has introduced a bill called the Family and Community Inflation Relief Act.

The bill would phase out thresholds for the Child Tax credit and the Non-Child Dependent Credit.

Grassley's office had released a statement stating this bill would "cushion the blow that inflation has dealt to Americans' budgets.

Sacramento residents to get $500 a month, part two

To qualify, residents must meet certain requirements.

Earnings must be 150% less than the California Poverty Measure.

The limits are as follows and will depend on your household size and how many adults and children are present:

One adult: $21,135

Two adults: $29,890

One adult, one child: $31,893

One adult, two children: $37,863

Two adults, one child: $40,140

One adult, three children: $43,435

Two adults, two children: $45,603

Two adults, three children: $50,799

Two adults, four children: $55,777

Sacramento residents to get $500 a month

Sacramento, California announced that another 80 families will get universal basic income payments under the Direct Investment Program.

This is an expansion of the current initiative giving 100 households in the county $300 a month for a year or a total of $7,200.

The next group of families will get $500 per month for a year, amounting to $6,000.

CTC significantly decreased child poverty

Poverty happens in the home.

Alí Bustamante claims that if your income is low, it means that you and everyone in your home is poor.

“At least 61 million children received the CTC, and it reduced child poverty by about 30 percent,” Mr Bustamante said.

“We know it’s really expensive to care for children. Any cash assistance that the government can provide [has a huge] impact on pocketbooks and the ability to make sure that kids especially, but families, are getting the things they need,” he added.

CTC revealed income inequality

Alí Bustamante, deputy director of education, jobs, and worker power at the Roosevelt Institute, said that merely offering families a few hundred dollars extra was enough to cut child poverty by a third.

Ultimately revealing just how bad our income distribution is in the US.

“Both the White House and policymakers should take note of the fact that we always have folks who are economically insecure. It’s not limited to the pandemic,” Alí said.

10 ways CTC helped families, part two

Income inequality was exposed

The need for renewal became quickly obvious

It was indiscriminate — which led to its success

Black and Latinx kids disproportionately benefited

America’s disproportionate rates of child poverty were revealed

10 ways CTC helped families

According to Fatherly, the child tax credit offered more than just financial relief.

They’ve outlined 10 ways the credit has helped.

Families kept working

Kids got more food

Basic needs were met

Middle-class families invested in their kids

Child poverty significantly decreased

Applying for Head Start

To apply for Head Start you must contact the program in your community using the Head Start Locator tool.

Your local program will then provide you with all of the required forms and answer any questions you may have.

They will also tell you what documents you should bring with you to apply as they may vary by location.

What is Head Start, part two

Many Head Start programs provide Early Head Start, serving infants, toddlers, and pregnant women and their families with incomes below the federal poverty level.

To find out if you’re eligible, visit the Head Start program page on Benefits.gov.

What is Head Start?

Head Start is a federal program encouraging school readiness of children from birth to five.

These children are from low-income families and are being helped to improve intellectual, social, and emotional development.

The learning environment supports children’s growth in areas like language, literacy, and social and emotional development.

The program also helps build relationships with families that support family well-being.

Oswego County offers summer food service program

Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) has partnered with the US Department of Agriculture to bring to launch the Summer Food Service Program.

The program will provide free meals to all children 18 years and under with no income requirements.

Meals are on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be closed Monday, July 4.

Orders for meals are placed at the specific site the day before attending