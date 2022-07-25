ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shirley, NY

7 French bulldogs stolen from home on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

A dognapping investigation is underway in Suffolk County as police say seven French bulldogs - five of them puppies were stolen from a home in Shirley.

The owner, Rasheem was sleeping after an exhausting late night shift at work when he got up around 7 a.m. Sunday to discover the puppies - along with their two-and-a-half-year-old mother and another six-month-old dog were gone.

"I'm very disappointed in this community. I thought my community as safe, but I guess it's not," said Rasheem.

Investigators say the suspects were seen in surveillance video quietly leaving the property around 3:15 a.m. Sunday with the puppies in their hands.

Rasheem, who breeds the puppies as a hobby, not a business, says the two older dogs are microchipped, but he is concerned the five young ones need their shots - and is hoping someone will recognize one of the dogs.

"Police are going to find these guys - I got evidence, I got clear videos," Rasheem added.

Rasheem says he can sell his French bulldog puppies for $4,000 each, but their well-being is his top priority.

He is offering a $2,500 reward for their safe return.

