Ravens Have Two Players Left From 2019 Draft Class

Each member of the Tier 1 quarterback group possesses a combination of passing and rushing metrics which registers as elite. Overall, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has terrific metrics on both fronts, as he threw for 36 TDs and more than 4,400 yards, while rushing for 763 yards and 6 TDs as well. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s calling card comes in the rushing game, with 1,000-yard rushing seasons in both 2019 and 2020, but falling short in 2021 primarily due to injury. There appears to be a bit of fantasy fatigue on Jackson, but don’t make that mistake. Both Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert run passing offenses that make opponents drool, while also contributing to the rushing game in a meaningful manner (think 300+ rushing yards and 2-3 TDs). The Tier 1 QB group should be selected starting towards the back half of round 3, and continuing through round 5.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO