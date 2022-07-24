Odessa Man Arrested for Lewd Assault of Women

ODESSA – An Odessa man has been arrested after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman in a vehicle last week.

According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, 37-year-old Javier Martinez Arias was arrested near South Grandview Street after a woman reported that Arias attempted to sexually assault her inside a vehicle. Arias allegedly left and released the woman after someone drove up to them.

A witness who saw Arias and his victim gave a description and a partial license plate to the sheriff’s office who then advised patrol deputies and investigators to be on the lookout.

That same day at about 5:00 p.m., an individual who matched the description of Arias was stopped at Pagewood Drive and University Boulevard.

Arias was booked into the Ector County Detention Center and has a $2 million bond. Also, two more victim have identified him, and one said she was cornered after received a ride from a game room.

More charges are expected to be filed.