Real Estate: Country Living in the City

By Joe Hyde
 8 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX — This beautiful spacious home is so well laid out that there is space for everyone, including a beautiful outdoor living back patio plus perfect guest quarters that could be rented out with it's own garage, entrance and outside entrance.

The hone is nicely updated inside with spacious kitchen, bath, and washer/dryer. There is also an upstairs bonus room accessed from garage.

The advertised 3,645 sf does not include the beautiful 725 sf guest house or the additional 412 sf finished attic space for a total square footage of 4,782 sf per our appraiser.

The home has a lovely kitchen with recently installed gas cooktop. There are beautiful wood floors, spacious rooms with extra pantry/office, separate game room or 2nd living and large main living with fireplace. All are cooled by 4 HVAC units.

This is a custom built home with many amenities and a spacious floor plan that has a variety of options.

This is also country living at its best, but still a short distance to town or to the lake. A covered RV parking with electricity and fenced yard with extra acreage for horses.

The home sits on 5 acres and is in the Lamar Elementary, Glenn Middle School, and Central High School attendance zones.

Located off Country Club Road, 56905 Callison Rd. is listed for $815,000 by Laura Scott and Nancy Vincent. (325) 374-4943.

This home headlines the weekly email called West Texas Real Estate LIVE! See 60 more featured homes for sale and preview all open houses scheduled for July 24, 2022 here .

