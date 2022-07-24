Houston Area Officer Shot in Face by Robbery Suspect

MISSOURI CITY, TX – A Houston area robbery suspect is dead and a police officer was shot in the face early Saturday morning.

According to information from the Missouri City Police Department, at about 2:30 a.m. on July 23, 2022, Missouri City police responded to the 800 block of Buffalo Run regarding a stolen vehicle. The suspect vehicle was said to be connected to an aggravated robbery in the northern part of Harris County

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but a chase ensued. Officers called for backup, but then the vehicle was involved in a crash at the 15500 block of Corsair Road. The suspect fled between the homes.

Missouri City police chased the suspect who opened fire at the officers. This is where Officer Crystal Sepulveda was shot. She was transported to the Memorial Hermann medical center. Police set up a perimeter and located the suspect who fired at officers again. The officers returned fire and hit the suspect who was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

Officers found two automatic handguns on the suspect, and it was determined he was shot by a DPS Trooper and a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy.

Officer Sepulveda is in stable condition and is expected to recover.