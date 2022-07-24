ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, TX

Houston Area Officer Shot in Face by Robbery Suspect

By James Bouligny
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24j7sh_0grNiC1N00

MISSOURI CITY, TX – A Houston area robbery suspect is dead and a police officer was shot in the face early Saturday morning.

According to information from the Missouri City Police Department, at about 2:30 a.m. on July 23, 2022, Missouri City police responded to the 800 block of Buffalo Run regarding a stolen vehicle. The suspect vehicle was said to be connected to an aggravated robbery in the northern part of Harris County

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but a chase ensued. Officers called for backup, but then the vehicle was involved in a crash at the 15500 block of Corsair Road. The suspect fled between the homes.

Missouri City police chased the suspect who opened fire at the officers. This is where Officer Crystal Sepulveda was shot. She was transported to the Memorial Hermann medical center. Police set up a perimeter and located the suspect who fired at officers again. The officers returned fire and hit the suspect who was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

Officers found two automatic handguns on the suspect, and it was determined he was shot by a DPS Trooper and a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy.

Officer Sepulveda is in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

AMBER ALERT: 11-year-old Girl Abducted Near Houston Friday Morning

MISSOURI CITY, TX – Missouri City, TX authorities have issued an Amber Alert Friday morning for an 11-year-old girl who was abducted.   Few details are available this time. Missouri City is Harris County in Southwest Houston.   An Amber Alert has been issued for a Child Abduction in Missouri City, TX Friday morning.  The victim is an 11-year-old black female, Imani Stephens who was last seen wearing glasses, a black and gray shirt with black striped red letters, multicolored, sweatpants, and crocs.  The suspect is a white male Daniel Diaz driving newer model gray pickup call 9-1-1. Imani…
MISSOURI CITY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Houston Man Found Dead in Big Bend National Park

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK - An elderly Houston man was found dead in Big Bend National Park Thursday. According to the National Park Service, on July 21, 2022, the Big Bend National Park’s Communication Center was notified of a fatality on Chimneys Trail. When Rangers responded, the discovered a deceased 75-year-old Houston man about a half mile from the trailhead. No obvious cause of death has been identified. Chimneys Trail is a 5-mile round trip hike, is moderately-difficult, and features volcanic formations in the desert west of the park. Deputy Superintendent David Elkwitz stated, “Big…
HOUSTON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy