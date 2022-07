On Tuesday afternoon, Pitt extended an offer to one of the top overall players in the class of 2024, Cam Scott. Scott is a 6-foot-6 shooting guard out of Lexington, South Carolina, who is ranked as the No. 24 player in the nation according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. The rising junior has a long list of schools after him already, including programs such as North Carolina, Oregon, Florida State, Duke, and Louisville, and many more.

