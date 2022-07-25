Firefighters battle vegetation fire east of Santa Maria
Firefighters responded Sunday afternoon to a vegetation fire that broke out in the rugged Tepusquet Canyon area east of Santa Maria.
Santa Barbara County and Los Padres National Forest crews were dispatched at about 12:30 p.m. to the fire, which was reported about five miles southeast of Twitchell Reservoir.
The fire was burning along a ridgetop east of Blazing Saddle Drive, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck of the county Fire Department.
It had blackened 3 to 4 acres, Safechuck said, and was spreading at a moderate rate.
At 1:30 p.m., crews on scene put the size at 5 to 6 acres.
A full vegetation fire response was sent to the incident, including hand crews, bulldozers and firefighting aircraft.
Two fixed-wing aircraft were making retardant drops on the blaze, along with water-dropping helicopters.
