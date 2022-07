Whoosh… and just like that, our high heat and high humidity are gone with the wind. The west to northwest wind that is. With dew points back into the 50s this morning and air temps capped in the low to mid 80s this afternoon, we’re right back to our comfortable summer weather today and tomorrow. The heat wave is over, finished after 7 days in a row of 90+ for Boston and many other towns/cities.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO