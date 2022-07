(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota officials say a location for a new data company has been selected at an abandoned missile site. Bitzero Blockchain is looking to create a data center at The Nekoma site, which was built in reaction to a 1972 treaty between the U.S and the Soviet Union. North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum says the center will look to mine cryptocurencies like bitcoin. The company hopes to build a 200 megawatts of data centers throughout the state within the next three years.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO