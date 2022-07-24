ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

American Museum of Natural History: Facts and Useful Information

travelexperta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelling young kids that you were going to take them to a museum was almost the same as telling them you were about to go to the dentist. However, when you throw in words like dinosaurs, whales, meteors, and other cool stuff their bodies start tingling, and they WANT to go!...

travelexperta.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
untappedcities.com

The Top 10 Secrets of the Holland Tunnel Connecting NYC and New Jersey

Seven years before construction of the Holland Tunnel commenced in 1920, the New York State Bridge and Tunnel Commission and the New Jersey Interstate Bridge and Tunnel Commission decided that constructing a tunnel was their only option to connect New Jersey to New York City. Building a bridge would not be possible feasible because New York’s elevation did not meet the 200-foot bridge height clearance for ships to use it. Using a twin-tube design created by Clifford Holland, the dual coalition named him the chief engineer of the tunnel. From here, he became the tunnel’s namesake. Today, commuters and weekend travelers are perhaps all too familiar with the Holland Tunnel. Yet they may not know its secrets. Here are the top 10 secrets of the Holland Tunnel!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ArchDaily

New York’s Towers of Babel

The world is facing an Urban Century. The world’s population is collapsing into city centers as manufacturing and agriculture need fewer humans because technology replaces the human hand with machines. The world's urban population has grown from 751 million in 1950 to 4.46 billion in 2021 and will grow to 6.68 billion by 2050.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

Waterline Square Is Better Than We Had a Right to Expect

On one of those summer days so hot and thick that the brain goes into standby mode, I duck gratefully into Harry’s Table, the Cipriani-branded Italophile snack shop and grocery at Waterline Square. As I browse the display of three-inch-thick steaks and the vitrine of pies and meringues, I realize that I’m witnessing the outcome of one of the biggest, longest, and most bitterly fought-over real-estate sagas of the last half-century. It’s a sprawling, multi-season series with a panoply of characters that ranges from neighborhood nudniks to a future president. The world’s tallest tower! A teetering highway! Strong-armed mayors! Sinkholes of debt! A new city named for—you guessed it—Trump! The tale has been told as a prequel to the MAGA administration, a chronicle of chaos, cons, and spurious claims of victory. But you can also see it, less operatically, as a slow-burn lesson in disappointment, the triumph of low expectations, and the danger of good intentions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
W42ST.nyc

“No man will be without his own aeroplane or electric automobile” — a 1922 Anthropologist Imagines New York, 2022

In July 1922, anthropologist Ferdinand Shuler took his shot at imagining the New York of 2022 in American Weekly magazine. He predicted a high-tech, highly sustainable city infrastructure designed for the health and happiness of its citizens. Turns out some aspects of his urban forecast were spot on — but others have yet to manifest in Manhattan 100 years later.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
airwaysmag.com

Three Bygone New York City Airports

DALLAS – New York City has three major airports that are located outside of Manhattan, namely JFK, Newark (EWR), and LaGuardia (LGA). Today we take a look at three lesser-known airports that once served, or almost served, the big apple. The world’s first officially established airport opened in 1908...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
NJ.com

Inside N.J.’s Filipino foodie paradise, where a city sizzles with authentic eats

When Imelda Ruga left her native Philippines in 2004 to visit family in New Jersey, she only expected to stay for a few months. She’s been here ever since. Like thousands of Filipino immigrants, Ruga found a home away from home in Jersey City, specifically its Little Manila neighborhood — a vibrant enclave of Southeast Asian culture comprising more than 16,000 Filipinos, New Jersey’s second-highest such population (after Bergenfield).
JERSEY CITY, NJ
98.1 The Hawk

Two Top Restaurants In The World Are In New York

New York is known for its amazing people, culture, and food and you know we love to eat. Recently the world’s best restaurants have just been announced and two restaurants from New York made the list. In London, one of the most prestigious awards on the plant, the 2022 iteration of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants were announced and New York was well represented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural History Museum#Travel Info#What To Do#Local Life#The Native Americans
themontclairgirl.com

A Day Trip to Governors Island

Just 800 yards from Lower Manhattan — and not too far from Essex County — Governors Island is full of fun things to do and makes for an incredible day trip. This island is open year-round and is only accessible by ferry. The 172-acre island is car-free and easy to explore on foot or by bike. And with tons of eateries, art exhibits, picnic spots, events, and a spa, there’s always something fun to do here. Read on to learn about things to do in Governors Island and start planning your adventure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
China
Time Out New York

This colorful new hotel just opened in Washington Heights

The very first full-service boutique hotel in Washington Heights is officially open for business. Radio Hotel at 2420 Amsterdam Avenue right by the George Washington Bridge celebrated its ribbon cutting earlier this week (surprise, surprise: Mayor Eric Adams was present) but residents have been talking about the colorful building—which resembles a giant stack of Legos—for quite some time now.
MANHATTAN, NY
Eater

Inflation Has Come for Mister Softee

During a hot summer, there’s no city sound that invokes more of a Pavlovian response than the Mister Softee jingle. But, as the New York Times reports, “melting profits” in the face of inflation are threatening the livelihoods of Mister Softee operators (and, perhaps, the omnipotence of that jingle). According to the publication, in addition to rising gas costs, vendors are spending double what they did last year on ingredients — one operator reported that he now pays $41 for the three gallons of vanilla ice cream, up from $27. Some trucks have been forced to increase prices to match the changing market, with reports that a soft serve cone now might cost a whopping $8, on par with fancier ice cream shops around the city, but remarkable for a soft serve option beloved for its affordability. Increasingly, Mister Softee truck owners are deciding whether it’s time to call it quits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkstreetfood.com

The Japanese Cuisine You Need To Try In NYC

New York is known for its incredible cuisine and diverse range of cultural and geographically varied communities that call the Big Apple home. With around 30,000 Japanese living in NYC, the migrant population is small – there’s never been a recognized ‘Little Japan’ neighborhood like there is for Chinatown, for example. However, don’t let that fool you. Immersing yourself in NYC’s Japanese culture through cuisine is easier than you might think and not one to miss out on!
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy