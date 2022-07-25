ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Heat Health Emergency extended through Monday for Philadelphia

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14f1OA_0grJtWbe00

The Philadelphia Health Department has extended a Heat Health Emergency through Monday due to the extreme temperatures this week.

The Heat Health Emergency went into effect at 12 p.m. Thursday and is scheduled to end at 8 p.m. Monday.

A declaration of a Heat Health Emergency activates the City's emergency heat programs, which include the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's (PCA) Heatline, cooling centers, home visits by special field teams, and enhanced daytime outreach for people experiencing homelessness.

According to Meteorologist Brittany Boyer, the heat returns Monday with showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Some of these could be strong to severe. The high will be around 93 with a heat index between 96-99.

Medical professionals are warning that anyone could get heat stroke when it's so hot outside.

Here are some symptoms to look out for:

"Hot, dry, damp skin or red skin, fast, strong pulses, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, losing consciousness or passing out," said Registered Nurse Cydni Walker. "Those will all be symptoms that should alert someone to seek medical attention."

Dr. Angelee Gerovasiliou, with the Prospect Park Veterinary Clinic, is reminding pet owners to also be on alert.

"Get them a wet towel, cold water, and wrap them in that cold blanket or towel. It's a lot hotter on the asphalt," said Gerovasiliou. "I think a good guideline is: if it's too hot for your feet, without any shoes, barefoot, then it's not advisable to have your dogs walking on that asphalt."

And when the temperature goes up, so does the cost of electricity bills. PECO recommends turning off all unnecessary lights and devices, keeping the thermostat at a constant temperature and using portable fans to keep fresh air circulating.

"Keep those shades and blinds and curtains closed," said PECO spokesperson Madison Mozer. "That just acts as an extra layer of insulation, especially when the sun is out, to keep the heat out."

Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's (PCA) Heatline

The PCA Heatline (215-765-9040) will be open until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, July 21. It will be open again between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The public is encouraged to call if they have questions about precautions they can take and detecting signs of heat stress. City Health Department nurses will be available to speak with callers about medical problems related to the heat.

Cooling Centers

Libraries

These libraries will operate with extended hours through Sunday, July 24. Cooling Center locations and hours may change if the Heat Health Emergency is extended.

Lucien E. Blackwell Regional Library

125 South 52nd Street

215-685-7431

Open until 7 p.m.

Joseph E. Coleman Regional Library

68 West Chelten Avenue

215-685-2150

Open until 7 p.m.

Blanche A. Nixon Cobbs Creek Library

5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway

215-685-1973

Open until 8 p.m.

Fox Chase Library

501 Rhawn Street

215-685-0547

Open until 8 p.m.

Frankford Library

4634 Frankford Avenue

215-685-1473

Open until 7 p.m.

Fumo Family Library

2437 South Broad Street

215-685-1758

Open until 7 p.m.

Haddington Library

446 North 65th Street

215-685-1970

Open until 7 p.m.

Lillian Marrero Library (meeting room only)

601 West Lehigh Avenue

215-685-9794

Open until 7 p.m.

Logan Library

1333 Wagner Avenue

215-685-9156

Open until 7 p.m.

Oak Lane Library

6614 North 12th Street

215-685-2848

Open until 7 p.m.

Paschalville Library

6942 Woodland Avenue

215-685-2662

Open until 7 p.m.

Widener Library

2808 West Lehigh Avenue

215-685-9799

Open until 7 p.m.

Pools and Spraygrounds

Residents are also encouraged to visit any of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation's spraygrounds and pools.

Residents can find all of the identified Cooling Centers, as well as spraygrounds, on this map or by calling 311.

Utility Shutoffs

Utility shutoffs are suspended during a Heat Health Emergency.

The Philadelphia Water Department was scheduled to resume residential shutoffs for delinquency on July 20, 2022. Due to the Heat Health Emergency, water shutoffs will continue to be suspended. When the declaration is lifted, PWD will resume shutoffs as previously scheduled.

Any customer who received a shutoff notice should pay their bill now if possible, or call (215) 685-6300 to request an assistance application or payment agreement to avoid losing water. Applications are also available at water.phila.gov/cap. Please visit water.phila.gov for more information.

AccuWeather has tips for making it through a prolonged heat wave.

Outreach and shelter for homeless individuals

The Office of Homeless Services also declared a Code Red that began Tuesday, July 19, and will take proactive measures to protect Philadelphians who are experiencing homelessness. Call the outreach team at (215) 232-1984 if you see someone on the street who needs shelter or other homeless services. Call 911 if there is a medical emergency.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHYY

Philadelphia confirms 4 heat-related deaths

Philadelphia health officials are confirming at least four deaths related to recent extreme heat. According to a Department of Public Health spokesperson, heat was the main factor in one person’s death and contributed to three others. The four deaths are all listed as accidental in nature. Two of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Health
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Prospect Park, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
CBS Philly

Chester County Mystery Remains Unsolved After 4 People Reported Feeling Sick After Opening Mail

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A mystery in Chester County remains unsolved after four people reported feeling sick after opening a piece of mail. Police in Caln Township and hazmat crews responded to the unit block of Nancy Lane Tuesday night. Officials say the four people felt dizzy and light-headed after opening an envelope. They were checked on at the scene as the neighborhood was secured and refused treatment. The envelope was tested, but police said Wednesday that no hazardous substances were identified. “I would like to know what was going on. I mean inquiring minds want to know,” neighbor Ray Mynatt said. “I mean this is where I live and I’m concerned.” Police say they have not received any other reports of people feeling sick. The case is still under investigation.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Philadelphia#Parks Recreation#The Heat Health Emergency
The Cherry Hill Sun

Heat advisory issued in Camden County

The Camden County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for our region effective Monday, July 25 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. During a heat advisory, the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. “Temperatures are expected...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

SEPTA announces new rail line coming to Delaware County in August

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - SEPTA's newest Regional Rail station, bearing the name of a popular hometown convenience store, is set to open at the end of the summer. A naming rights agreement, which was announced on Wednesday, confirmed the renaming of the Media/Elwyn Regional Rail Line to the Media/Wawa Line.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

What County is Philadelphia in?

Philadelphia, PA - If you're wondering what county Philadelphia is in, you're not alone. Philadelphia is the state's largest city, and it spans a broad area from Delaware on the east to the Schuylkill River on the west. The city is a consolidated governmental unit, and Pennsylvania laws govern the county. However, there are a few differences.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Lightning Strikes Church Steeple In Port Richmond, Causing Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lightning struck the steeple of a Port Richmond church and set it on fire Monday afternoon. The sound of the strike at the Grace Episcopal Church at Venango and Edgemont Streets rattled the neighborhood. Late Monday afternoon, just after 4:30, lightning struck Grace Episcopal Church’s steeple, setting it on fire. “We live down the street here and it started to rain and then when it stopped, the lightning started. And then all of a sudden, it sounded like a bomb went off,” parishioner Ann Paul said. Luckily, no one was inside the church and the local fire department, which is...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Philly

Trash Everywhere: Temple University Students Not Making The Grade When It Comes To Moving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Trash everywhere. It appears students are not making the grade when it comes to moving at Temple University. Neighbors are complaining about a big mess near their homes. “It’s heartbreaking,” Kim Jackson Brooks said. “It’s disgusting. It really truly is.” You can see it on just about every corner, every street — piles of trash more prominent than the pavement. “It’s really dirty out here,” neighbor Dennis Justice said. “We try to keep it clean, but it’s a problem. It’s been a problem for years.” Residents in North Philadelphia say they’ve been complaining about this eyesore to no avail. But around...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Stormy Weather Moves Through Region, Ending 8-Day Heat Wave

The oppressive heat wave in Philadelphia reached its eighth day on Monday, but it won't reach Day 9 as scattered storms moved through in the afternoon. A First Alert -- first for the steamy heat and then for the potential for severe storms -- remained in effect until Monday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Area Hospitals Land Among Top In Country For Specialty Care: US News And World Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of Philadelphia area hospitals have been ranked among the best in the country for certain specialties. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania — Penn Presbyterian is listed as the country’s 13th best hospital, in the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best Hospitals ranking. The hospital also ranked No. 8 in the country specializing in cancer, No. 17 in cardiology & heart surgery No. 23 in diabetes and endocrinology, No. 11 in Ears, Nose and Throat, No. 15 in Gastroenterology and GI surgery, No. 17 in Geriatrics, No. 15 in Neurology and Neurosurgery, No. 8 in pulmonology and lung surgery, and No. 21 in urlogy. Some hospitals falling under the Thomas Jefferson Hospital umbrella also ranked high for certain specialty care. Wills Eye Hospital landed No. 2 in the best ophthalmology hospitals. Rothman Orthopedics was ranked No. 7 in the country. The top three hospitals overall in the country are the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and NYU Langone Hospitals in New York.
HEALTH SERVICES
6abc Action News

DOJ: Buffett company discriminated against Black homebuyers in Philadelphia, Camden, Wilmington

NEW YORK -- A Pennsylvania mortgage company owned by billionaire businessman Warren Buffett's company discriminated against potential Black and Latino homebuyers in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware, the Department of Justice said Wednesday, in what is being called the second-largest redlining settlement in history. Trident Mortgage Co., a division of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Two Montco Shopping Centers Scheduled for Residential-Retail Redo

FRT's proposed new look for the Willow Grove Shopping Center; the first floor of this structure is retail, with rental residences above it. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is looking to change the traditional characteristics of two of its Montgomery County shopping centers. Natalie Kostelni covered the refreshes for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
105K+
Followers
14K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy