California State

Bay Area firefighters join thousands battling Oak Fire burning near Yosemite

By CBS New York
 3 days ago

WAWONA -- A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park burned out of control through tinder-dry forest on Sunday and had grown into one of California's biggest blazes of the year, forcing thousands of residents to flee remote mountain communities.

Some 2,000 firefighters battled the Oak Fire, along with aircraft and bulldozers, facing tough conditions that includes steep terrain, sweltering temperatures and low humidity, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

"It's hot out there again today," Cal Fire spokesperson Natasha Fouts said Sunday. "And the fuel moisture levels are critically low."

Crews on the ground protected homes as air tankers dropped retardant on 50-foot flames racing along ridgetops east of the tiny community of Jerseydale.

Light winds blew embers ahead into tree branches "and because it's so dry, it's easy for the spot fires to get established and that's what fuels the growth," Fouts said.

"Typical summer conditions compiled with years of drought, tree kill through prolonged drought -- there's a lot of dead timber and vegetation in that area that just aggravates the situation," said Alameda County Fire battalion chief Kent Carlin.

Alameda Country Fire sent 22 people from various agencies including Fremont and Oakland fire departments early Saturday to help crews battle the flames. Sonoma County also sent its strike team to the area, where they will stay for the next two weeks.

Carlin spoke about his team's challenges.

"A long, hard days at work piled on top of already demanding schedules in their own jurisdictions. A lot of people are working a lot of extra days and they're being asked to respond and perform. There's a shortage of resources because, of course, this time of year there's a heightened demand."

The fire erupted Friday southwest of the park near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County. Officials described "explosive fire behavior" on Saturday as flames made runs through bone-dry vegetation caused by the worst drought in decades.

By Sunday evening the blaze had consumed more than 24 square miles (15,600 acres) of forest land, with no containment, Cal Fire said. The cause was under investigation.

Evacuations were in place for over 6,000 people living across a several-mile span of the sparsely populated area in the Sierra Nevada foothills, though a handful of residents defied the orders and stayed behind, said Adrienne Freeman with the U.S. Forest Service.

"We urge people to evacuate when told," she said. "This fire is moving very fast."

Lynda Reynolds-Brown and her husband Aubrey awaited news about the fate of their home from an evacuation center at an elementary school. They fled as ash rained down and the fire descended a hill towards their property.

"It just seemed like it was above our house and coming our way really quickly," Reynolds-Brown told KCRA-TV.

Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County due to the fire's effects.

Flames destroyed at least 10 residential and commercial structures and damaged five others, Cal Fire said. Assessment teams were moving through mountain towns to check for additional damage, Fouts said.

Numerous roads were closed, including a stretch of State Route 140 that's one of the main routes into Yosemite.

California has experienced increasingly larger and deadlier wildfires in recent years as climate change has made the West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years. Scientists have said weather will continue to be more extreme and wildfires more frequent, destructive and unpredictable.

Pacific Gas & Electric said on its website that more than 3,100 homes and businesses in the area had lost power as of Sunday and there was no indication when it would be restored. "PG&E is unable to access the affected equipment," the utility said as flames roared Friday.

The Oak Fire was sparked as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze, the Washburn Fire, that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias in the southernmost part of Yosemite National Park. The 7.5-square-mile (19-square-km) fire was nearly 80% contained after burning for two weeks and moving into the the Sierra National Forest.

The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service on Sunday said smoke from the Oak Fire was expected to arrive over parts of the Bay Area beginning Monday morning. Currently, smoke is likely to remain aloft rather than near the surface, so it should not affect air quality. However, some residents will see hazy and slightly red or orange-tinted skies due to this smoke by the morning.

Local area residents can get additional information on the Oak Fire by calling (844) 668-3473. A map of the areas under evacuation orders is available online . A full list of evacuated areas and road closures has been posted on the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page .

KPIX correspondent Betty Yu contributed to this report

Related
Willits News

Spread of Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park slows

The spread of California’s largest wildfire this year slowed overnight early Wednesday, and containment lines reached nearly the one-third mark, Cal Fire officials said. Crews have gained 32% containment on the Oak Fire in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park, a gain of 22% over the past 48 hours. The blaze had scorched 18,715 acres as of 7 a.m. Wednesday.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Firefighters battle to hold Oak Fire in steep terrain of Footman Ridge

MIDPINES, Mariposa County -- Firefighters continued to battle the northeastern march of the Oak Fire early Wednesday along the steep, rugged terrain of Footman Ridge as the five-day-old wildfire grew to 18,715 acres and has destroyed 74 structures.Cal fire operations chief Justin Macomb said while crews have been successful in holding the fire along Highway 140 and fortifying defenses around the community of Mariposa Pines, it was the flames' march to the northeast that has officials most concerned.The fire has become established in the steep terrain around Skelton Creek and also on the ridge."We are still trying to hold Footman...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Some Residents Return Home as Fire Near Yosemite Slows

Firefighters have significantly slowed the spread of a California forest fire near Yosemite National Park, allowing officials to lift some evacuation orders for residents of remote mountain communities. By Wednesday, the Oak Fire in Mariposa County had churned through more than 29 square miles (75 square kilometers) of tinder-dry trees...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

This weather models shows where smoke from Oak Fire is headed

The National Weather Service's Hanford office posted a computer model showing where smoke from California's Oak Fire near Yosemite will disperse in the coming days. You can view several models on the weather service's website and the one showing Wednesday's forecast on Twitter:. The Friday model shows the sooty air...
HANFORD, CA
SFist

Oak Fire Smoke Floats to Tahoe, Not Bay Area, So Far

An air quality advisory issued by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has been extended to Thursday, and we may still see some haze from the drifting smoke of the Oak Fire here around the Bay. But so far, it hasn't happened as predicted. Sunday brought us a warning...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Map: See Where the Oak Fire Is Burning Near Yosemite National Park

Scroll down for interactive map. Firefighters facing hot and dry conditions made progress Sunday in efforts to slow the spread of a wildfire near California's Yosemite National Park. The Oak Fire that forced evacuations as it grew during a weekend of sweltering temperatures was at 16,700 acres Monday morning. Containment...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

TravelSkills 07-27-22 I hiked the deepest, clearest lake in the US. No, not Lake Tahoe.

Before Crater Lake, there was a 2,000-foot peak called Mount Mazama that imploded 7,700 years ago with volcanic activity. What remains is a geographic marvel that beats Lake Tahoe for the title of the country’s deepest and clearest lake.  Associate Editor Ashley Harrell was aware of the lake’s reputation but as she writes in her report from beyond the California border, nothing prepares you to be standing on the edge of such a wonder. As I approached the overlook and the lake came into view, I felt destabilized, like at any minute my legs might buckle," she writes. “That’s the bluest s—t I’ve ever seen."  
TRAVEL
KMPH.com

Air quality worsening in neighboring Nevada due to Oak Fire smoke

MARIPOSA, Calif. — The smoke from the ever-growing Oak Fire in Mariposa County is now affecting air quality levels in Reno, Nevada. "Yesterday was the first day I seen our air quality go to 'unhealthy' this calendar year," said Dustin Norman, a Senior Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Reno.
RENO, NV
newschain

Firefighters unable to contain destructive Oak Fire in California

A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park, that has grown into one of California’s biggest blazes of the year, could not be contained on Sunday. About 2,000 firefighters were battling the Oak Fire, along with aircraft and bulldozers, facing tough conditions that included steep terrain and spiking temperatures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Oak fire smoke impacts air quality in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The main source of the pollution we are seeing right now is the Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County, California. “It grew quickly,” explained Brendan Schneider, an air quality specialist with the Washoe County Health District. “It started Friday and sent more smoke than any other wildfire.”
RENO, NV
SFGate

The Daily 07-26-22 Bay Area city residents kept awake by mysterious sound

The thrum of a mysterious bass tone kept Richmond residents up from late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning, so much so that the city’s mayor announced his office would offer a $500 reward to whoever could identify the source of the sound.  Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced on his online forum Sunday that hundreds of people from Richmond, San Pablo and El Sobrante took to Facebook and Nextdoor on Saturday to complain about an “incessant bass tone beat that kept them up all night.”  Butt says that after receiving tips from three different people, including one person who will be the recipient of the $500 reward, he’s “pretty much solved the whole issue.”  
RICHMOND, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Fast Moving Oak Fire Burns More Than 14,000 Acres

MIDPINES — The Oak Fire started Friday, 7.22.2022, in the Midpines area of Mariposa County near Carstens Road and Highway 140. It has burned more than 14,000 acres. Over 2000 structures are threatened by the fire and approximately 5,000 people have been evacuated or are on an evacuation warning. Emergency personnel are working to safely evacuate people and are actively engaged in protecting structures. We will update this article as more information is available. Helpful links are available at the end of this article.
MIDPINES, CA
