ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Murder suspect shoots US Marshal during arrest: Officials

By Teddy Grant
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sdn5B_0grJRkE400

A U.S. Marshal and a murder suspect were shot on Sunday while law enforcement officials attempted to arrest the suspect in Peachtree City, Georgia, according to the Pike County Sheriff's Office .

Officials from Pike County, about one hour south of Atlanta, said that while U.S. Marshals were arresting 19-year-old suspect Antonio Murgado Jr., an officer-involved shooting occurred.

Former Minneapolis cop sentenced in George Floyd killing

U.S. Marshals and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office attempted to execute the arrest warrant around 9:18 a.m. at the Shiloh Mobile Home when shots rang out, authorities said.

"When officers entered the home, Murgado fired a gun and hit a Task Force Officer one time," according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. "Officers returned gunfire at Murgado, hitting him multiple times."

Murgado and the officer have non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The Marshal is expected to be released from an area hospital on Sunday, according to ABC News Atlanta affiliate WSBTV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPc2L_0grJRkE400
Pike County Sheriffs Office - PHOTO: Antonio Murgado Jr. is pictured in an undated police mugshot.

Murgado was arrested and charged with felony murder for allegedly killing 19-year-old James Knight during a drug deal on July 16, WSBTV reported.

At the time of the crime, Murgado was out on bond for armed robbery in Georgia's Clayton County and possessing methamphetamine in another county, officials said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it has launched a probe into the officer-involved shooting.

Comments / 22

Truth B Told
2d ago

out on bond for armed robbery?? shouldn't even have been able to bond out seeing it was with a weapon... and we all wonder why there are so many shootings!!

Reply(7)
23
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Murder suspect captured after allegedly killing woman execution-style and filming it

ERIN, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old New Orleans murder suspect was recently captured following a days-long multistate search. According to a press release from the New Orleans Police Department, on Monday, June 27, BJ Brown allegedly killed the victim on the 1400 block of Iberville Street. Brown reportedly killed Cassandra Jones in an execution-style manner that he filmed and shared on social media, WVUE-TV reports. Police obtained an arrest warrant against Brown for one count of second-degree murder.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pike County, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Peachtree City, GA
State
Georgia State
Peachtree City, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS News

Man dies days after police shot an 18-foot boa constrictor wrapped around his neck

A man taken to an eastern Pennsylvania hospital last week after police shot a boa constrictor that was around his neck has died of his injuries, authorities said. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Monday that 27-year-old Elliot Senseman died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction and the manner of death was ruled accidental.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
People

Missing Mom Christina Powell Found Dead Inside Car in Mall Parking Lot Miles from Home: Police

Christina Powell, the Texas mom of two who was last seen on July 5, was found dead in her car on Saturday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Powell, 39, was found in the front passenger seat of her 2020 Nissan Rogue by a security guard in the parking lot of the Huebner Oaks Center in San Antonio just before 7 p.m. Saturday, police told Fox News Digital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Man murdered on Facebook Live allegedly over online comments

A man in Michigan’s Ypsilanti Township was shot dead while on a Facebook Live last week, according to reports. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said Terrel Smith, 46, was killed while on a Facebook Live last Tuesday after he engaged in an argument with another social media user. The individual then arrived at Smith’s home in Ypsilanti, about 30 miles southwest of Detroit, to carry out the attack, ClickOnDetroit reported. Smith had been hosting another of his “Rells Corner” appearances on Facebook when he argued with a commenter, who reports said threatened him. “What makes y’all think because you moved...
YPSILANTI, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
TheDailyBeast

Florida Parents Arrested After 6-Year-Old Found With Head in Hotel Toilet

A 6-year-old boy was found with his head in the toilet of a Florida hotel earlier this month, “like he was drinking water,” according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Discovered by deputies badly injured and without a pulse, the child was taken to a hospital and placed on life support for a brain bleed, local outlets reported Wednesday. Five other children were also in the room at the Knights Inn, all displaying signs of physical abuse. Their parents, who moved the family into the hotel in April, now face several child neglect charges. Larry Rhodes and Bianca Blaise initially told deputies that the children, who ranged in age from infancy to 6 years old, had gotten into a fight, according to an arrest report. But when a 4-year-old with “fresh cuts” around the mouth was asked, he replied: “Daddy hit me.” Later, Blaise told investigators that Rhodes had “whooped” the siblings in the past, and that he had recently run out of a prescription to treat schizophrenia. The 6-year-old remains in critical condition, WESH reported.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Us Marshal#Violent Crime#U S Marshals#The Shiloh Mobile Home#Wsbtv
Business Insider

FedEx box containing the remains of a 32-year-old Georgia man has been missing for 3 years — after medical examiner allegedly shipped his body against federal protocol

The body of a deceased Georgia man has been missing for three years, after it was shipped via FedEx. The shipment violated federal guidelines for sending human remains, according to the Atlantia Journal-Constitution. The body was sent for further examination due to its advanced decay less than two weeks after...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC News

ABC News

758K+
Followers
167K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy