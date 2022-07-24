ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1967: A Chicago man is first in line to go the top of the Arch

By Owen Ziliak Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago

On July 24, 1967, nearly two years after completion of the Gateway Arch construction, visitors were finally allowed to take the trams to the top. Here is our original coverage of the Post-Dispatch from that opening. The long-awaited public opening of the Gateway Arch transportation system took place today...

20 photos of Chicago in the 1950s

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster combed historical archives to compile a list of 20 photos that exemplify what life was like in Chicago during the 1950s.
Cycle Smithy Will Close Beloved Lincoln Park Bike Shop In September After 49 Years

LINCOLN PARK — Cycle Smithy has been helping Chicagoans find the perfect bike for 49 years — but the shop will close in September. Owner Mark Mattei, 71, said it’s time for him to retire. He’ll let the lease run out on the business, 2468 1/2 N. Clark St. In the meantime, everything’s 30 percent off, “and maybe I’ll throw what’s left over in the lake,” Mattei said.
You can’t go dome again

Forgive me for lapsing into Yiddishkeit. But to see the mayor drag out the dome will-o-wisp, like a much-adored toddler’s blankie now worn to a nubbin, and wave it over her head, as if it were an original genius divination of her own — it taps into a well of deep Chicago nostalgia. It makes me want to set up a cart in Maxwell Street and start selling bottles of Professor Steinberg’s Amazing Old World Cure-All.
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Chicago

As oceanic as it may look, Lake Michigan is in fact not an ocean. But Chicago doesn’t let its lack of salt water hinder its proclivity for world-class fish and seafood. Despite the fact that the Midwest city is nowhere near any place where fresh lobster, mussels, and oysters naturally exist, you can find all of those things in abundance anyway—from high-end surf & turf temples to low-key classics slinging smoked sable and shrimp ceviche tostadas. Be it grilled, skewered, fried, or piled high on a luxe seafood tower like some sort of bivalve Jenga, there’s so much fresh fish here you’d think you were in Boston or Ibiza. So the next time you’d like to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re on a yacht in Spain, these are the 13 best seafood restaurants in Chicago that’ll scratch that nautical itch.
Businessman blames the behavior of ‘savages’ as city revokes his Lincoln Park restaurant’s licenses

Even after freshly losing his business to Chicago license enforcers, Rashad Bailey speaks energetically, enthusiastically, passionately. “They got a sticker on my door. They f*cking won,” he conceded Tuesday morning. After a 14-month battle, the city shuttered his Lincoln Park restaurant, Dinner and a Movie, permanently on Friday. “Plus one for White Chicago. Racism won.”
Google buys Thompson Center from Illinois

CHICAGO - Google is moving into the Thompson Center, the state building in downtown Chicago, officials announced Wednesday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is selling the building to a developer for $30 million in cash and also getting another downtown building valued at $75 million. "The Thompson Center gives...
Watch a Small But Fierce Illinois Zoo Lion Practice His Roar

If there ever was a time when you wanted to make sure your sound is turned up, it's this one. A small but fierce Illinois zoo lion was caught on video practicing his roar. According to the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, this cute little guy is named Pilipili. He will someday be lord of the jungle. According to the description, one of their keepers (Jill Dignan) captured the video. Once again, make sure your sound is turned up. You'll maybe thank me later. If you're having a hard time seeing the video on your device, you can watch it here.
Chicago Mayor Unveils Billion Dollar Renovations to Soldier Field

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot appears to be on the cusp of the fourth stage of grief: depression. With the Chicago Bears threatening to pull out of the city the franchise has called home for more than a century, Lightfoot continues an odd path of bargaining. However, it seems she might be bargaining with only herself at this point.
A Big Piece of Chicago’s Kiddieland Is Now In La Porte, Indiana

I was one of those lucky kids. My childhood was fun. I grew up with a great group of kids in my immediate neighborhood. My elementary school was half a block away, so no having to ride a bus. Since this was Chicago, the Lake (Michigan) was on the east side of downtown. And we had two amusement parks, one in the heart of the city (the legendary Riverview, on the northwest side of town) and Kiddieland was just to the west in Melrose Park.
Garfield Park limestone townhomes, built in 1895

Garfield Park limestone townhomes, built in 1895.ThanHowWhy. Photo by [me](https://instagram.com/brickofchicago) of 229-241 N Sacramento Ave. These attached townhomes were built in 1895 by an unknown developer (the permit was impossible to read). They're quite typical of 1890s housing with the mix of rooflines, rough stone, and heavy arched entries. You can see some other less grand examples of 1890s attached housing along Fulton to the north. Attached townhomes and rowhouses became much more scarce in Chicago after 1900 as building codes changed to require thick shared walls to combat the spread of fire - at that point it was just cheaper to build separate buildings with the typical 4 foot firebreak in between. Garfield Park has many wonderful examples of rowhouses and townhomes from before these codes changed. Also, shoutout to the guy selling snowcones at this intersection. It was a hot day and that blue raspberry hit the spot, all for just one dollar! (u/ThanHowWhy)
Dad, 18-year-old daughter win Chicago to Mackinac race despite intense storms, ripped sails

High winds and stormy weather on Lake Michigan ripped sails worth thousands of dollars and broke equipment but failed to prevent Scott Sellers, his 18-year-old daughter Hannah and crew of six other sailors from winning first-in-class during the race from Chicago to Mackinac. "I have never seen a weather radar covering this expanse of thunderstorms," Scott Sellers told the Free Press on Monday morning. "It was nonstop for seven to eight hours." ...
Metra Plans High School Kegger Trains to Promote Lollapalooza Ridership

WEST LOOP – The Chicago Metra plans to encourage ridership during its busiest summer weekend by throwing a totally sick kegger for high schoolers riding in from the suburbs for Lollapalooza. The agency has struggled with regaining ridership to pre-pandemic levels and hopes the innovative event will remind all commuters that you’re allowed to get absolutely shitfaced on Metra trains.
Watch This Chicago Crowd Go Wild Thanks to a Dog in a Window

Raise your hand if you need an extra dose of serotonin today. If your hand is raised, this viral Tiktok video, or more accurately, videos should do the trick. A crowd had gathered on a Chicago street as they awaited the next band, Cherry Glazerr, to take the stage during Wicker Park Fest, one of Chicago's more popular summer festivals. It's unclear who first noticed this cute little doggie in a street-facing apartment window but, clearly, they started pointing it out to others in the crowd.
Two Chicago Hospitals Land on US News and World Report's ‘Best Hospitals in America' List

Two Chicago hospitals have been named as some of the best hospitals in the country, according to a new report. U.S. News and World Report's annual list of "America's Best Hospitals," released Tuesday, ranks the top 20 "Honor Roll" hospitals on a point system, evaluating overall performance at 4,300 hospitals in specific specialties, traditional and alternative treatments, as well as processes for common procedures and conditions like congestive heart failure, diabetes, hip and knee replacements, stroke, cancer surgeries and more.
It’s time for regional policing

Recent and violent criminal activity that has been occurring in the greater western suburbs, specifically areas covered by Wednesday Journal and its parent company Growing Community Media, is not only shocking, but in many ways is predictable. There have been several high-profile shootings, murders, and violent acts in Oak Park...
Pritzker, Lightfoot are record holders

Governor JB Pritzker has so much money he can pretty much do whatever he wants, including helping to elect the Republican he preferred to run against in November. There is absolutely no doubt that Pritzker, either directly or indirectly, used money to slam all of the Republican gubernatorial candidates in the past June 28 Republican Primary, orchestrating the nomination of the person he felt would be his weakest opponent, Darren Bailey.

