Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif.Noah Berger AP News. Another Megafire in California. The governor of California Gaven Newsome issued a state of emergency in the latest California fire. The Oak Fire in Mariposa County near Yosemite is the third fire in two weeks in the County. This fire is so dangerous that even after 2,000 firefighters and 17 helicopters have fought it this weekend, it was announced by authorities that it remains only 10% contained.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO