ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Marin County advises masks as COVID case rates remain high, but won't reinstate mandate

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SU3fS_0grHrKKc00

MARIN COUNTY -- Health officials in Marin County are again advising residents and visitors to wear high-quality masks as the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of omicron dominate the county's COVID-19 samples.

On Thursday, the county said that the BA.2-related variants have shown high transmission rates over the last three months, with 90 percent of all COVID-19 infections being linked to them. These strains are also better able to evade the body's immune response, county health officials said.

Marin County Public Health officials said they do not intend to institute a local mask mandate, however. Instead, the county is educating the community about the risks they face and the protection that high-quality masks can offer.

One in 20 residents of Marin County are currently infected with COVID-19, county officials said. That means the likelihood of being exposed to the virus in gatherings of people roughly breaks down this way: If the number of people present is 10, there is a 40 percent chance that at least one person is infected. In a gathering of 25 people, that percentage goes up to 72 percent. A group of 50 people means the likelihood of at least one person being infected there is at 92 percent. And in groups of 100, the likelihood is 98 percent that someone is infected.

Marin County Public Health Officer Matt Willis said wearing a good mask is a "simple step" to protect oneself and their loved ones. Willis notes that N95, KN95 or KF94 masks are superior to cloth masks when community case rates are high.

The county also recommends that all residents over the age of 50 obtain a second booster dose.

According to the Marin County COVID-19 dashboard data, 97 percent of eligible county residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, 90 percent completed that series, and nearly 65 percent have been boosted. Additional information can be found on the county health department's COVID-19 information page.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

California Attorney General won't take over case of S.F. mayor's brother

SAN FRANCISCO -- The state attorney general's office has declined a request by San Francisco's newly appointed district attorney to take over a case involving a relative of her husband and another related to Mayor London Breed's brother.District Attorney Brooke Jenkins was appointed by Breed earlier this month to replace ousted District Attorney Chesa Boudin.Shortly after her appointment on July 8, Jenkins asked Attorney General Rob Bonta to take over the case of Breed's brother, Napoleon Brown, and the prosecution of two men charged in the killing of Jerome Mallory, a cousin of Jenkins' husband.The Attorney General's Office told Jenkins...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#General Health#Kf94
CBS San Francisco

Wildfire smoke extends Bay Area air quality advisory

SAN FRANCISCO -- An air quality advisory for wildfire smoke in the Bay Area has been extended until Thursday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Although winds from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County have continued to blow into the Bay Area, the air district says the smoke is expected to remain in the air, causing smoky, hazy skies to possibly be visible. The smell of smoke could potentially be present at higher elevations, but the air quality is forecast to be in the good to moderate range, according to the district.BAAQMD Air Quality ReadingsThe district...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

Judge's order halts clearing of homeless encampment from Joe Rodota Trail

SANTA ROSA -- A judge on Monday granted a temporary restraining order to stop the clearing of a homeless encampment along the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa.The ruling will halt the sweep that was scheduled for Tuesday morning. Several people asked for the injunction, saying Sonoma County hasn't provided them enough shelter options.The next hearing on the matter is set for Wednesday. The temporary restraining order also means that portion of the trail will be shut down to bicyclists and pedestrians a little longer.The county had promised to restore public access within a week of clearing the camp. 
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

The Daily 07-26-22 Bay Area city residents kept awake by mysterious sound

The thrum of a mysterious bass tone kept Richmond residents up from late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning, so much so that the city’s mayor announced his office would offer a $500 reward to whoever could identify the source of the sound.  Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced on his online forum Sunday that hundreds of people from Richmond, San Pablo and El Sobrante took to Facebook and Nextdoor on Saturday to complain about an “incessant bass tone beat that kept them up all night.”  Butt says that after receiving tips from three different people, including one person who will be the recipient of the $500 reward, he’s “pretty much solved the whole issue.”  
RICHMOND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oak Fire Smoke to Drift Into the Bay Area Monday

The Bay Area Air Quality District said smoke from the Oak Fire will make its way into the Bay Area starting Monday. In a tweet, the agency said the smoke coming from Mariposa County will drift into the region. "Hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke is...
CBS San Francisco

Proposed pilot program aims to keep the Great Highway car-free on weekends

SAN FRANCISCO - The Great Highway stretches 3.8 miles down San Francisco's western coast, bordering Ocean Beach. Every weekend and holiday, between Lincoln Way and Sloat Boulevard, the four-lane-wide roadway transforms into a completely vehicle-free promenade where the public can enjoy its scenic views.On Tuesday, San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar introduced legislation that would preserve the Great Highway's current weekend configuration under a three-year pilot study, while the city studies its road use. If approved by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, the ordinance introduced by Mar would maintain the highway as a promenade until Dec. 31, 2025.Mar's plans for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

BART to consider reinstating mask mandate

SAN FRANCISCO - The board of directors for the Bay Area Rapid Transit agency will vote at its next meeting Thursday on whether to reinstate its mask mandate, the agency said in a news release. The mandate would last until Oct. 1 unless extended by the Board of Directors. The...
TRAFFIC
CBS Sacramento

2 Killed In Napa County Plane Crash Identified As Placer County Residents Scott Killian And Dreyson Hicks

NAPA – Two people who were killed in a plane crash earlier this month in Napa County have been identified as Placer County residents. Scott Killian, 61, of Roseville was piloting the plane when it crashed near Berryessa Estates in Napa County on the morning of July 17, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. The crash also killed 22-year-old Dreyson Hicks from Rocklin. The crash caused a vegetation fire that grew to one to two acres before firefighters from Cal Fire had it contained at 10:27 a.m., CBS San Francisco reports. The crash investigation had been taken over by the National Transportation Safety Board. They have not released the exact cause of the crash.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
65K+
Followers
24K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy