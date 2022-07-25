ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

These Three Pizza Chains Are Most Popular In Massachusetts, Brand-New Report Says

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A new report from 24/7 Wall St . lists what it says are the most popular major pizza chains in Massachusetts.

The website shared a list of the most popular chains in each state in a story published this month.

According to the report, Massachusetts' most popular pizza chain is Little Caesars, followed by Domino's and then Papa John's.

The site reported that it created the list based on information from TOP Data, a marketing and research agency.

Read the full report from 24/7 Wall St. here.

Comments / 14

Elaine Fletcher
3d ago

Well, we only have a Domino's Pizza 🍕 here in Greenfield, and it SUX and ISN'T as good as the Domino's Pizza in Longview, Tx. in East Texas. Papa John's has ALWAYS SUCKED!!!!! Well as for Little Caesar's pizza 🍕 is a little bit better in my opinion. I personally rather have Sophia's, Goodies, or even Village Pizza from here in Greenfield than any of these name brands.

Reply
2
Related
bostonagentmagazine.com

Three Massachusetts towns make best places to live list

Three Massachusetts communities are on Livability’s list of best places to live in the U.S. Now in its ninth year, Livability’s annual ranking of Top 100 Best Places to Live in America is based on reviews of more than 2,300 cities using more than 50 data points measuring economic stability, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital and health care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Massachusetts#Pizzeria#Pizza#Marketing#Food Drink#Restaurants#Restaurant Info#Brand New Report#Top Data
WSBS

This is the Best Miniature Golf Course in Massachusetts (photos)

One thing I loved as a kid and still do is playing miniature golf. Though I was never great at it which is probably because I approach playing miniature golf like a bull in a china closet, I still have a lot of fun doing it. Of course in the Berkshires, I have enjoyed playing minigolf over the years whether it was in North Adams, Lanesborough, or Great Barrington In addition, my family and I would always partake in miniature golf when we were on vacation be it in Wildwood, New Jersey, Old Orchard Beach, Maine, or Lake George, NY. I hope to someday partake in Kiss miniature golf in Las Vegas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Inflation casts shadow over Massachusetts tax relief plans

STATE HOUSE, JULY 27, 2022…..Republican lawmakers and a right-leaning advocacy group made their latest pitch Wednesday for Beacon Hill to provide greater tax relief for Bay Staters, pointing to a new study that showed inflation in the energy and transportation sectors has hit Massachusetts harder than the national average.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Time Out Global

Massachusetts happy hour ban could be over soon

“Happy Hour” has been banned in Massachusetts since 1984 over concerns about drunk driving. But that could be changing soon in cities like Boston and Provincetown. On Thursday, the Massachusetts State Senate voted to add an amendment to their $4.57 billion economic development bill, that reads: “In a city or town that accepts this section in the manner provided in section 4 of chapter 4, an establishment holding a license to sell alcohol to be drunk on the premises shall be permitted to sell alcoholic beverages or alcohol at a discounted price, in a manner as approved by the city or town.”.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Is This Beloved Past Time Returning To Massachusetts?

Did you ever notice the term "Happy Hour" has been obsolete in The Bay State, but rumor has it this special reinstatement that has been idle since 1984 could bring a "much needed boost" to Massachusetts for it's patrons and the hospitality industry as bars continue their slow recovery, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 Massachusetts hospitals ranked among best in America

BOSTON — Two Massachusetts hospitals have been ranked among the best healthcare facilities in the United States. U.S. News & World Report released its “2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll” on Tuesday and the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, topped the list. Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston checked...
BOSTON, MA
Live 95.9

Careful: This Common MA Insect Can be Life-Threatening to You

One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts Senate passes return of happy hour bill

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Happy hour could be coming back to Massachusetts, but not everyone is happy about it. On Thursday, the state Senate passed a bill that could pave the way for happy hour’s return, but before the drink specials can be printed, there are a few things that lawmakers will have to work out.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

A New Epidemic Warrants Concern For MA Residents

As we continue to struggle with the never-ending COVID-19 pandemic, medical officials are also urging the public to pay attention towards another disease that is causing some health related problems worldwide. You probably have seen reports on how monkey pox cases have increased, the virus is most rampant in Central Africa. Closer to home, only a handful of people have contracted this contagious disease with statistics showing 4 in neighboring New York and two cases here in The Bay State.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 2 $100,000 prizes won in Springfield, Tewksbury Tuesday; no Mega Millions jackpot winner

Although there was no Mega Millions jackpot winner Tuesday, two Massachusetts lottery players won $100,000 prizes. One of the $100,000 prizes was from the game “Mass Cash.” It was sold at Racing Mart in Springfield. The other was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was sold at Hobart’s Country Store in Tewksbury.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
323K+
Followers
49K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy