ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Bay Area firefighters join thousands battling Oak Fire burning near Yosemite

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t01yJ_0grHAUWD00

Bay Area firefighters join thousands battling Oak Fire near Yosemite 04:23

WAWONA -- A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park burned out of control through tinder-dry forest on Sunday and had grown into one of California's biggest blazes of the year, forcing thousands of residents to flee remote mountain communities.

Some 2,000 firefighters battled the Oak Fire, along with aircraft and bulldozers, facing tough conditions that includes steep terrain, sweltering temperatures and low humidity, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

"It's hot out there again today," Cal Fire spokesperson Natasha Fouts said Sunday. "And the fuel moisture levels are critically low."

Crews on the ground protected homes as air tankers dropped retardant on 50-foot flames racing along ridgetops east of the tiny community of Jerseydale.

Light winds blew embers ahead into tree branches "and because it's so dry, it's easy for the spot fires to get established and that's what fuels the growth," Fouts said.

"Typical summer conditions compiled with years of drought, tree kill through prolonged drought -- there's a lot of dead timber and vegetation in that area that just aggravates the situation," said Alameda County Fire battalion chief Kent Carlin.

Alameda Country Fire sent 22 people from various agencies including Fremont and Oakland fire departments early Saturday to help crews battle the flames. Sonoma County also sent its strike team to the area, where they will stay for the next two weeks.

Carlin spoke about his team's challenges.

"A long, hard days at work piled on top of already demanding schedules in their own jurisdictions. A lot of people are working a lot of extra days and they're being asked to respond and perform. There's a shortage of resources because, of course, this time of year there's a heightened demand."

The fire erupted Friday southwest of the park near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County. Officials described "explosive fire behavior" on Saturday as flames made runs through bone-dry vegetation caused by the worst drought in decades.

By Sunday evening the blaze had consumed more than 24 square miles (15,600 acres) of forest land, with no containment, Cal Fire said. The cause was under investigation.

Evacuations were in place for over 6,000 people living across a several-mile span of the sparsely populated area in the Sierra Nevada foothills, though a handful of residents defied the orders and stayed behind, said Adrienne Freeman with the U.S. Forest Service.

"We urge people to evacuate when told," she said. "This fire is moving very fast."

Lynda Reynolds-Brown and her husband Aubrey awaited news about the fate of their home from an evacuation center at an elementary school. They fled as ash rained down and the fire descended a hill towards their property.

"It just seemed like it was above our house and coming our way really quickly," Reynolds-Brown told KCRA-TV.

Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County due to the fire's effects.

Flames destroyed at least 10 residential and commercial structures and damaged five others, Cal Fire said. Assessment teams were moving through mountain towns to check for additional damage, Fouts said.

Numerous roads were closed, including a stretch of State Route 140 that's one of the main routes into Yosemite.

California has experienced increasingly larger and deadlier wildfires in recent years as climate change has made the West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years. Scientists have said weather will continue to be more extreme and wildfires more frequent, destructive and unpredictable.

Pacific Gas & Electric said on its website that more than 3,100 homes and businesses in the area had lost power as of Sunday and there was no indication when it would be restored. "PG&E is unable to access the affected equipment," the utility said as flames roared Friday.

The Oak Fire was sparked as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze, the Washburn Fire, that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias in the southernmost part of Yosemite National Park. The 7.5-square-mile (19-square-km) fire was nearly 80% contained after burning for two weeks and moving into the the Sierra National Forest.

The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service on Sunday said smoke from the Oak Fire was expected to arrive over parts of the Bay Area beginning Monday morning. Currently, smoke is likely to remain aloft rather than near the surface, so it should not affect air quality. However, some residents will see hazy and slightly red or orange-tinted skies due to this smoke by the morning.

Local area residents can get additional information on the Oak Fire by calling (844) 668-3473. A map of the areas under evacuation orders is available online . A full list of evacuated areas and road closures has been posted on the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page .

KPIX correspondent Betty Yu contributed to this report

Comments / 2

Related
CBS San Francisco

Firefighters battle to hold Oak Fire in steep terrain of Footman Ridge

MIDPINES, Mariposa County -- Firefighters continued to battle the northeastern march of the Oak Fire early Wednesday along the steep, rugged terrain of Footman Ridge as the five-day-old wildfire grew to 18,715 acres and has destroyed 74 structures.Cal fire operations chief Justin Macomb said while crews have been successful in holding the fire along Highway 140 and fortifying defenses around the community of Mariposa Pines, it was the flames' march to the northeast that has officials most concerned.The fire has become established in the steep terrain around Skelton Creek and also on the ridge."We are still trying to hold Footman...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Wildfire smoke extends Bay Area air quality advisory

SAN FRANCISCO -- An air quality advisory for wildfire smoke in the Bay Area has been extended until Thursday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Although winds from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County have continued to blow into the Bay Area, the air district says the smoke is expected to remain in the air, causing smoky, hazy skies to possibly be visible. The smell of smoke could potentially be present at higher elevations, but the air quality is forecast to be in the good to moderate range, according to the district.BAAQMD Air Quality ReadingsThe district...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

Heartbroken homeowners return to households turned to rumble in Oak Fire

MIDPINES, Mariposa County (KPIX/AP) -- As thousands of firefighters battled to gain control of the raging Oak Fire early Tuesday, the devastation left behind by the flames has left many fire victims numb as they come to terms with the loss of homes and cherished memories.Andrea and Steve Ward are among those coming to grips with the sudden loss from a wildfire."It's just tough, but it's still amazing to see what survived," Andrea's voice dropping off as emotions overwhelm her as she looks at the wreckage of her home."The couple had watched their home being consumed by flames on a...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Map: See Where the Oak Fire Is Burning Near Yosemite National Park

Scroll down for interactive map. Firefighters facing hot and dry conditions made progress Sunday in efforts to slow the spread of a wildfire near California's Yosemite National Park. The Oak Fire that forced evacuations as it grew during a weekend of sweltering temperatures was at 16,700 acres Monday morning. Containment...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Yosemite National Park, CA
Accidents
County
Alameda County, CA
Alameda County, CA
Accidents
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
City
Fremont, CA
Yosemite National Park, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Alameda County, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Firefighters slow growth of Oak Fire in Mariposa County; containment at 16%

MIDPINES, Mariposa County -- Firefighters continued to make progress Monday on containing the Oak Fire burning near Yosemite National Park, limiting its growth to just a few hundred acres.As of Monday evening, Cal Fire said the wildfire was 16% contained and had burned 17,241 acres -- only 450 more acres than what reportedly burned by Monday morning. The incident is still the state's largest wildfire this year.  Helicopters dropped 300,000 gallons of water on the fire as crews continued to strengthen control lines and extinguish hot spots along the perimeter of the blaze as it moved in a northeast direction....
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pittsburg brush fire threatens commercial buildings before being controlled

PITTSBURG -- Fire crews in the East Bay had their hands full early Wednesday evening after a brush fire burned dangerously close to several commercial buildings.The brush fire that broke out on Century Court at around 6 p.m. Wednesday ran right up to a couple of commercial buildings including the ABC Supply Company. The fire reportedly started in a nearby homeless encampment before spreading to vegetation. At one point even jumped to some pallets behind the commercial buildings.By around 7 p.m., crews had the fire under control and were monitoring hot spots. 
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Newsom declares emergency as growing Oak Fire torches over 14,000 acres near Yosemite

WAWONA -- A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.The Oak Fire started Friday afternoon southwest of the park near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County and by Sunday morning had grown to 14,281 acres, according to Cal Fire. It erupted as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias in the southernmost part of Yosemite park.The fire...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KTLA

The California amusement parks we’ve lost forever

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – News that the Great America amusement park in Santa Clara will be closing in the next 11 years may bring back memories of other California theme parks that have shuttered over the years. These are a few of the most memorable parks that are gone for good.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

California drought leading to tends of millions of trees dying in state

SAN JOSE -- California's deepening drought has resulted tens of millions of tree deaths, increasing the risk of wildfires and threatening the state's surviving trees."It's obviously a concern and sad as well," said Luis Garcia, who recently moved to the east foothills above San Jose's Alum Rock Park.Cal Fire estimates more than 173 million trees have died either from bark beetles or directly as a result of the drought over the past 20 years."Those trees are going to fall at some point. But also it's a danger for wildfires because that's a lot of dry fuel left on the landscape....
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The Daily 07-26-22 Bay Area city residents kept awake by mysterious sound

The thrum of a mysterious bass tone kept Richmond residents up from late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning, so much so that the city’s mayor announced his office would offer a $500 reward to whoever could identify the source of the sound.  Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced on his online forum Sunday that hundreds of people from Richmond, San Pablo and El Sobrante took to Facebook and Nextdoor on Saturday to complain about an “incessant bass tone beat that kept them up all night.”  Butt says that after receiving tips from three different people, including one person who will be the recipient of the $500 reward, he’s “pretty much solved the whole issue.”  
RICHMOND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Accident#Wawona#The Oak Fire#Alameda Country Fire
CBS San Francisco

Early-morning fire guts San Jose restaurant

SAN JOSE -- Fire swept through a restaurant in San Jose early Wednesday morning, virtually destroying the building.The fire burned at Holder's Country Inn Coffee Shop on the 900 block of De Anza Boulevard just south of Bollinger Road. The San Jose Fire Department said units responded just before 4:15 a.m. after a passerby reported smoke coming from the roof of the building.Firefighters began a defensive operation, pouring water on it from the outside since they were not able to attack the fire from the inside over fears the roof could collapse."If you look behind me, that overhang that comes...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Residents escape 2-alarm house fire in East San Jose; 1 injured

SAN JOSE -- Two people escaped from a two-alarm fire at a home in East San Jose Wednesday morning, the fire department said.Firefighters responded at 11:20 a.m. to the fire at a two-story house on the 2600 block of Glen Doon Court between Tully Road and Quimby Road just east of E. Capitol Expressway.Before firefighters arrived, two residents who were home at the time of the fire escaped by climbing out of a second-story balcony, the fire department said. One was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation. The person's condition was not immediately known.Five residents were displaced by the fire in total. Firefighters said the fire was knocked down as of 12:21 p.m.There was no word on the cause of the fire.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Smoke from Oak Fire near Yosemite expected in Bay Area skies Monday

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an advisory Sunday, saying smoke from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County near Yosemite will drift into Bay Area skies on Monday.The district said the smoke is expected to remain high. The skies may be hazy and the smell of smoke is possible, especially at higher elevations.The air quality index can be checked at https://fire.airnow.gov
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS San Francisco

Crews stop forward progress of brush fire in unincorporated Morgan Hill

SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- Crews in the South Bay were able to stop the forward progress of a brush fire in an unincorporated area of Morgan Hill that threatened structures Sunday afternoon.The Santa Clara County Unit of Cal Fire first posted about the incident on its Twitter account at around 1:21 p.m. Sunday, saying that the fire was burning in an unincorporated area of Morgan Hill on the 600 block of Pratt Lane. Some structures were being threatened as firefighters made their aggressive initial attackAbout 20 minutes later, Cal Fire confirmed that firefighters were able stopped forward progress of the incident, called the Pratt Fire, at about one half an acre.   The threat to structures mitigated with some vehicles involved, Cal Fire said. Crews will remain on the scene to monitor the fire and mop up.  
MORGAN HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Homeless situation outside SF apartment means chaos for tenants, owners

SAN FRANCISCO -- The state's housing crisis hurts the homeless, but also people living in areas where the homeless have nowhere to go or nothing to lose.  John Yandell has lived in his San Francisco apartment building on Franklin Street in the Civic Center neighborhood since 1984. He loved the neighborhood and the easy access to the tennis courts which are literally his backyard.  Yandell is in the tennis business, owns a tennis school, and gives lessons.  "Having a private court that opens up off my apartment right down there, that drew me," said Yandell. "Students used to come and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Proposed pilot program aims to keep the Great Highway car-free on weekends

SAN FRANCISCO - The Great Highway stretches 3.8 miles down San Francisco's western coast, bordering Ocean Beach. Every weekend and holiday, between Lincoln Way and Sloat Boulevard, the four-lane-wide roadway transforms into a completely vehicle-free promenade where the public can enjoy its scenic views.On Tuesday, San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar introduced legislation that would preserve the Great Highway's current weekend configuration under a three-year pilot study, while the city studies its road use. If approved by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, the ordinance introduced by Mar would maintain the highway as a promenade until Dec. 31, 2025.Mar's plans for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
65K+
Followers
24K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy