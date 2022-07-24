ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

See the stroke death rate in Idaho

By Stacker
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigated the stroke death rate in Idaho using data...

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho’s Polio Vaccination Rate is low and Falling

Health authorities in New York on July 21 reported the first case of polio in the U.S. in a decade. The patient was unvaccinated and was paralyzed by the viral disease, according to news reports. While there have been no cases reported in Idaho, the state’s polio vaccination rates have...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

The State of Idaho Places a ‘Sin-Tax’ on These 7 Bad Habit Items

When Idaho gas prices started to rise at a disgusting rate earlier this summer, the words “gas-tax holiday” started getting thrown around. In June, Democrat state lawmakers asked Governor Little to call a special session where the legislature could consider suspending the state’s 32 cents per gallon excise tax on gas for six months. If you’re filling up an average commuter car from empty, that could save you $4-5 per visit. It was a nice thought since everyone’s wallets are feeling a little thinner thanks to high gas prices and inflation on other necessities.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Idaho health officials raise concern over COVID immunity

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the months following the original Omicron variant surge, when Idaho saw its highest case rate of the pandemic, COVID hospitalizations decreased drastically. Now, health officials are beginning to see that trend change. “For a brief period of time there we were single digits, or even...
IDAHO STATE
idahobusinessreview.com

Recent and future hospital construction projects in Idaho

Read More Construction News The surge and ebb of the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop Idaho’s hospitals from starting, finishing or planning construction and renovation projects for 2021 and 2022. The Idaho Business Review (IBR) surveyed the state’s hospitals for developing projects. Pandemic delays Some projects were delayed by the pandemic. For example, Valor Health, the county-owned hospital in ...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

This Beach Being Named Best in Idaho is An Absolute Joke

Idaho may not border the Pacific like our neighbors Washington and Oregon, but that doesn’t mean that there is a lack of great beaches across the state!. With over 2,000 lakes, it’s really no surprise that some of the beaches that border these spectacular bodies of water have attracted national attention. Fodors Travel put together a list of 15 beaches that they called “The Best Beaches in the U.S. That Are Nowhere Near the Ocean.” Take a peek at #6 on the list and you’ll see North Beach on the Idaho side of Bear Lake. Its naturally blue-green, clear water is what earned the lake itself the nickname “The Caribbean of the Rockies.”
idahoednews.org

Lakeland’s armed guard program — Idaho’s first — is here to stay

Every year, an unusual item is on the Lakeland Joint School District’s shopping list: ammunition. The bullets and shells are for the district’s four armed guards, who work with three school resource officers to patrol and protect Lakeland’s 11 schools. The district initiated the program in the fall of 2018, becoming the first in Idaho to bring armed guards into schools. Twin Falls School District is set to follow suit after its board approved a similar initiative last week.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Idaho survivalist competes on The History Channel's hit show 'Alone'

BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans are by nature outdoorsy. But how long could you last outdoors alone?. Every week on 'Alone' viewers tune into The History Channel to watch as survivalists challenge themselves in some of the most hostile and unforgiving places on earth. Each time 10 contestants start. But...
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

First Round of Grant Funding Open to Expand Child Care Access Across Idaho

The deadline to apply for the first round of child care expansion grants from the Idaho Workforce Development Council is Aug. 1, and council Executive Director Wendi Secrist expects the $15 million in available funding this fiscal year to quickly disappear. During the 2022 legislative session, the Idaho Legislature approved...
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Western Governors Meeting in Coeur d’Alene Through Thursday

The breadth of Western issues handled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture is wide, but in his address to Western governors on Tuesday in Coeur d’Alene, U.S. Secretary Tom Vilsack focused on issues Idaho and the West faces every day. Issues like longer, hotter and drier wildfire seasons without...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
boisedev.com

Idaho’s gas retailers are making record-breaking profit margins, but the AG is blocked from investigating

Gas prices are starting to fall nationwide, but prices in the Treasure Valley are still hovering around the $5 mark. Data from the Idaho Attorney General shows Idaho gasoline retailers are making record-breaking profit margins on the sales of gasoline statewide. For the week of July 14, the Idaho average wholesale price for gasoline was $3.93 per gallon and retailers were turning around to sell it for an average of $4.60 a gallon. This gives the retailers a profit margin of 67 cents per gallon, the highest ever recorded in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

NEW GUN LAW: How the first new federal gun law in nearly 30 years will affect Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Congress last month passed its first major gun legislation in nearly 30 years — over the objections of every member of Idaho’s congressional delegation — and it will bring some changes in Idaho gun purchases and federal prosecutions, along with new funding for mental health and school safety programs.
IDAHO STATE

