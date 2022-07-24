See the stroke death rate in Idaho

Health authorities in New York on July 21 reported the first case of polio in the U.S. in a decade. The patient was unvaccinated and was paralyzed by the viral disease, according to news reports. While there have been no cases reported in Idaho, the state’s polio vaccination rates have...
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Idahoans can expect to see Mormon crickets for a little longer than usual this year. And this summer’s outbreak is just a taste of what’s coming next year. A cool, moist spring delayed some hatching, and population levels peaked about three to four...
When Idaho gas prices started to rise at a disgusting rate earlier this summer, the words “gas-tax holiday” started getting thrown around. In June, Democrat state lawmakers asked Governor Little to call a special session where the legislature could consider suspending the state’s 32 cents per gallon excise tax on gas for six months. If you’re filling up an average commuter car from empty, that could save you $4-5 per visit. It was a nice thought since everyone’s wallets are feeling a little thinner thanks to high gas prices and inflation on other necessities.
An Idaho sheriff said Wednesday his county is experiencing a “crisis level” of drug overdoses, especially fentanyl and methamphetamine that comes across the southern border. Canyon County, Idaho Sheriff Kieran Donahue joined “Fox & Friends First” to discuss how drug cartels are destroying his community. “We’re...
The name "Idaho" was originally going to be the name of what is now Colorado. Boise Dev notes, "In 1860 when Colorado needed a name, mining lobbyist George M. Willing presented the name “Idaho” to Congress, claiming it was a Native American Shoshone word meaning “Gem of the Mountains.”
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the months following the original Omicron variant surge, when Idaho saw its highest case rate of the pandemic, COVID hospitalizations decreased drastically. Now, health officials are beginning to see that trend change. “For a brief period of time there we were single digits, or even...
BOISE, Idaho — Drought alarm bells were ringing earlier this year after a dry winter, but now it’s a different situation in southern Idaho. Even as we settle into another week of extreme heat, some concern has lifted for the irrigation season ahead. "The additional moisture in the...
Former state lawmaker Aaron von Ehlinger was found guilty of raping a legislative intern in April 2022; but before that verdict, the State of Idaho had pardoned him on a list of previous convictions. Between 1996 and 2013, von Ehlinger was charged with 15 offenses on eight occasions. He pleaded...
Read More Construction News The surge and ebb of the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop Idaho’s hospitals from starting, finishing or planning construction and renovation projects for 2021 and 2022. The Idaho Business Review (IBR) surveyed the state’s hospitals for developing projects. Pandemic delays Some projects were delayed by the pandemic. For example, Valor Health, the county-owned hospital in ...
Idaho may not border the Pacific like our neighbors Washington and Oregon, but that doesn’t mean that there is a lack of great beaches across the state!. With over 2,000 lakes, it’s really no surprise that some of the beaches that border these spectacular bodies of water have attracted national attention. Fodors Travel put together a list of 15 beaches that they called “The Best Beaches in the U.S. That Are Nowhere Near the Ocean.” Take a peek at #6 on the list and you’ll see North Beach on the Idaho side of Bear Lake. Its naturally blue-green, clear water is what earned the lake itself the nickname “The Caribbean of the Rockies.”
Every year, an unusual item is on the Lakeland Joint School District’s shopping list: ammunition. The bullets and shells are for the district’s four armed guards, who work with three school resource officers to patrol and protect Lakeland’s 11 schools. The district initiated the program in the fall of 2018, becoming the first in Idaho to bring armed guards into schools. Twin Falls School District is set to follow suit after its board approved a similar initiative last week.
WINCHESTER, ID - Last week, a total of 15 K-9 teams from Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington conducted training exercises at Winchester Lake State Park in Lewis County, ID. The Lewis County Sheriff's Office K-9 Search & Rescue unit and Latah County Search and Rescue K-9 Unit were among the 15 participating teams.
BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans are by nature outdoorsy. But how long could you last outdoors alone?. Every week on 'Alone' viewers tune into The History Channel to watch as survivalists challenge themselves in some of the most hostile and unforgiving places on earth. Each time 10 contestants start. But...
The deadline to apply for the first round of child care expansion grants from the Idaho Workforce Development Council is Aug. 1, and council Executive Director Wendi Secrist expects the $15 million in available funding this fiscal year to quickly disappear. During the 2022 legislative session, the Idaho Legislature approved...
The breadth of Western issues handled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture is wide, but in his address to Western governors on Tuesday in Coeur d’Alene, U.S. Secretary Tom Vilsack focused on issues Idaho and the West faces every day. Issues like longer, hotter and drier wildfire seasons without...
Gas prices are starting to fall nationwide, but prices in the Treasure Valley are still hovering around the $5 mark. Data from the Idaho Attorney General shows Idaho gasoline retailers are making record-breaking profit margins on the sales of gasoline statewide. For the week of July 14, the Idaho average wholesale price for gasoline was $3.93 per gallon and retailers were turning around to sell it for an average of $4.60 a gallon. This gives the retailers a profit margin of 67 cents per gallon, the highest ever recorded in Idaho.
The recent claim by an individual visiting a popular Magic Valley social hangout that an entire family stripped naked in front of other lake goers is the type of news flash southern Idaho isn't accustomed to. Dierkes Lake in Twin Falls is a popular destination for people in southern Idaho...
(The Center Square) – Washington state came in at No. 3 in the nation in terms of unsustainable credit card debt, according to a new study by WalletHub. Only Alaska and the other Washington – the District of Columbia – fared worse than Washington, coming it at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Congress last month passed its first major gun legislation in nearly 30 years — over the objections of every member of Idaho’s congressional delegation — and it will bring some changes in Idaho gun purchases and federal prosecutions, along with new funding for mental health and school safety programs.
How are y’all enjoying this hot Idaho Summer? I hope y’all are helping yourself to some good grub, but none of your Summer meals are 100% complete without some traditional Idaho fry sauce... We LOVE fry sauce here in Idaho. We love it so much that it actually...
