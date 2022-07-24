Flood Watch issued for Aguila Valley, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Buckeye, Avondale by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 20:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-27 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Immediately move out of and away from creeks and washes in the Backbone Fire scar. Flash flooding is occurring or imminent. Turn Around, Don`t Drown if you encounter flood waters while driving. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gila; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Backbone Fire scar in western Gila County central Arizona southeastern Yavapai County in central Arizona * Until 1115 PM MST. * At 805 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Backbone Fire scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Backbone Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Backbone Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas near Fossil Creek of Gila and Yavapai Counties This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Fossil Creek and Hardscrabble Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

