ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Full-time professionals are getting side gigs to get ahead of inflation

By Ayesha Rascoe
ktep.org
 3 days ago

Making it in this economy with one job isn't enough for a lot of Americans. The squeeze of higher prices means they need to take on a second job. And with a strong labor market, the opportunities to earn that second paycheck are there. Sacha Chadwick is a 30-year-old associate publicist...

www.ktep.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. Advice: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay Find: How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's important to note that some of these jobs might be harder to do during the pandemic but could be ones you look to take on in the future. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.
JOBS
Reuters

Asia credit investors feel the pain of China property exposure

HONG KONG, July 28 (Reuters) - China's crisis-hit property sector has driven underperformance this year in some Asia-focused credit funds, including one led by a former Lehman Brothers portfolio manager, pummelling their returns and bringing years of gains to a juddering halt.
ECONOMY
The Independent

US economy likely grew modestly, if at all, last quarter

After going backward from January through March, the U.S. economy probably didn't do much better in the spring.On Thursday morning, the government will reveal just how weak economic growth was in the April-June quarter — and perhaps offer clues about whether the United States may be approaching a recession.The report comes at a critical time: On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a sizable three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its push to conquer the worst inflation outbreak in four decades. The Fed is aiming for a notoriously difficult “soft landing”:...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian shares, oil prices mostly higher after Fed rate hike

Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday after the Federal Reserve ratcheted up its campaign against surging inflation by raising its key interest rate three-quarters of a point. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index slipped 0.1% to 20,642.80 after the territory's Monetary Authority matched the Fed's 0.75 percentage point rate hike with one of its own. The HKMA aligns its policies with U.S. monetary moves to keep the Hong Kong dollar at a stable rate against the U.S. dollar. Elsewhere in Asia shares advanced, tracking gains on Wall Street after the Fed did exactly as expected and its...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
UPI News

On This Day: Coal miners rescued from Quecreek Mine

July 28 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1868, the ratified 14th Amendment was adopted into the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing citizenship and all its privileges to African Americans. In 1917, thousands of Black Americans marched down New York City's Fifth Avenue as part of the so-called Silent Parade...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy