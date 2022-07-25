ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Rogers to invest C$10 billion in AI, testing after massive outage

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ow7pm_0grGMQ8400

July 24 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO)said on Sunday it will invest C$10 billion ($7.74 billion) over the next three years in Artificial Intelligence (AI), and more testing and oversight, just weeks after the company reported network issues that caused widespread disruptions across the country.

Chief Executive Officer Tony Staffieri said the Canadian telecom operator has made progress on a formal agreement between carriers to switch 911 calls to each other's networks automatically – even in the event of an outage on any carrier's network.

"I believe this is the only responsible way forward and I am personally committed to making it possible for all Canadians," Staffieri said in a letter on Sunday.

Staffieri said that the company is physically separating wireless and internet services to create an 'always on' network – to help make sure the customers don't experience an outage with both cellular and internet services again.

Earlier this month, the operator that has about 10 million wireless subscribers and 2.25 million retail internet subscribers, suffered a glitch that lasted nearly 19 hours, disrupting services from flights to banking and emergency 911 calls.

The Canadian government has also ordered a probe and demanded telecoms companies agree within 60 days to develop communication protocols to keep people better informed. read more

($1 = 1.2914 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Banking Giant Barclays To Invest in $3,000,000,000 Crypto Custody Firm: Report

Sky News reports that British banking giant Barclays is buying a stake in a Europe-based crypto asset custody company. According to a Sky News report, sources familiar with the matter say Barclays is looking to invest millions of dollars in Copper, a firm aiming to provide a secure infrastructure for institutions looking to invest in crypto.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadians
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Say Goodbye to Their Crypto

There has been no official announcement. And even if there was one, this announcement would have gone unnoticed: Mark and Zuckerberg and his company, Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, no longer have a digital payments project. Zuckerberg has chosen his moment well: the crypto sector is...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Google’s former head says AI is as dangerous as nuclear weapons

Google’s former chief executive Eric Schmidt has called artificial intelligence as dangerous as nuclear weapons. Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum earlier this week, Eric Schmidt said that he was “naive about the impact of what we were doing”, but that information is “incredibly powerful” and “government and other institutions should put more pressure on tech to put these things consistent with our values.”
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
The Conversation U.S.

Russians reportedly building a satellite-blinding laser – an expert explains the technology

Russia is building a new ground-based laser facility for interfering with satellites orbiting overhead, according to a recent report in The Space Review. The basic idea would be to dazzle the optical sensors of other nations’ spy satellites by flooding them with laser light. Laser technology has evolved to the point where this type of anti-satellite defense is plausible, though there is limited evidence of any nation successfully testing such a laser. If the Russian government is able to build the laser, it would be capable of shielding a large part of the country from the view of satellites with optical sensors....
EUROPE
financefeeds.com

Titanium Blockchain CEO faces up to 20 years for $21m crypto fraud scam

Michael Alan Stollery, the former CEO and founder of Titanium Blockchain Infrastructure Services (TBIS) has pleaded guilty for his role in a cryptocurrency fraud scheme. TBIS launched an initial coin offering (ICO) that raised approximately $21 million from investors in the United States and overseas, and not only the firm did not register the securities offering with the SEC, but the CEO falsified white papers, planted fake testimonials, and instead of using the funds as promised, he used the money for personal expenses, according to his own admission.
PUBLIC SAFETY
blockworks.co

Crypto CEO Who Faked PayPal Partnership Pleads Guilty For $21M Fraud

A cryptocurrency executive who raised $21 million in a 2018 initial coin offering (ICO) has pleaded guilty over fraud charges. The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Monday that 54-year-old Titanium Blockchain CEO Michael Alan Stollery misled investors with false statements to buy “BARs” — the cryptocurrency token offered by Titanium’s offering (ICOs are a form of fundraising used by crypto businesses to raise capital).
PUBLIC SAFETY
pymnts

Alogrand COO Named Blockchain Company’s New CEO

The chief executive of blockchain company Alogrand has stepped down, and the company’s chief operating officer will take his place. As the Boston firm said in a news release Wednesday (July 27), W. Sean Ford has been named Alogrand’s interim CEO, replacing outgoing Chief Executive G. Steven Kokinos, who is leaving to pursue other interests. Kokonis is set to remain with Alogrand as a senior advisor until the middle of next year.
BOSTON, MA
pymnts

Sionic, MX Partner Team on Consumer Bank Payments

Consumer-to-business (C2B) payments firm Sionic on Wednesday (July 27) announced a partnership with open finance platform MX that will help to link consumer bank accounts and enable Sionic’s Pay-by-Bank services across the U.S., according to a joint press release. Sionic has integrated MX’s Instant Account Verification (IAV) and Account...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Education in crypto payments will spark mass adoption, says Checkout.com exec

While many businesses have expressed interest in integrating crypto payments, there are still challenges in terms of understanding the space, said Jess Houlgrave, the head of crypto strategy at Checkout.com. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Houlgrave talked about the benefits and challenges of accepting crypto for merchants and shared her thoughts on...
MARKETS
Reuters

Valero kicks off U.S. refinery results with Q2 profit jump

July 28 (Reuters) - Refiner Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) reported a jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by higher demand for fuel and refined products. Tightened crude oil supplies - due to sanctions on major supplier Russia following its invasion of Ukraine - at a time when global fuel demand is soaring, nearly touching pre-pandemic levels, has boosted margins for gasoline and diesel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Jack Ma plans to give up control of Ant Group - WSJ

July 28 (Reuters) - Chinese billionaire Jack Ma plans to give up control of financial technology company Ant Group Co (688688.SS) in an effort to move away from affiliate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

512K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy