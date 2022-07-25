Police issue alert of armed robberies in Chinatown

Police warn of string of armed robberies in Chinatown 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents of a string of armed robberies in Chinatown. The robberies happened between May and July.

In each incident, armed male offenders would approach victims and demand their personal property, police said.

Incident date and times:

· 2300 block of South Princeton Avenue on July 19, 2022, at 11:01 a.m.

· 2300 block of South Wentworth Avenue on July 16, 2022, at1:10 a.m.

· 200 block of West 23rd Street on July 16, 202,2 at 1:13 a.m.

· 1900 block of South Louie Parkway on July 03, 202,2 at 10:20 p.m.

· 1900 block of South Tom Parkway on July 02, 2022, at 12:13 a.m.

· 2300 block of South Wentworth Avenue on June 22, 2022, at 2:11 a.m.

· 2300 block of South Wentworth Avenue on June 17, 2022, between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 12:45 a.m.

· 2200 block of South Wentworth on May 25, 2022, at 1:04 a.m.

· 200 block of West 22nd Place on May 25, 2022, at 1:02 a.m.

The offenders are described as five African American Males, 15 to 28 years of age, wearing dark clothing and armed with handguns. They were last seen driving a white/silver Sedan and SUV.

Police want to remind the public:

· Always be aware of your surroundings

· Report suspicious activity immediately

· If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm

· Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)

· Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police

· If video surveillance equipment is present, please save a copy of the incident for investigating detectives

· If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

· Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible

· Do NOT leave keys in your vehicle with the vehicle running.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384