Honda is about to drop the new 2023 CR-V, and the big news will be the emergence of the Hybrid as its sales leader. Honda’s CR-V now “outsells” all other Honda vehicle models in the U.S. by more than two to one. Sure, the only thing holding Honda, and all manufacturers, back from selling many more vehicles is the gummed-up supply chain. Yet, the fact remains the CR-V is now the defacto face of Honda in the USA. What we find very interesting, and also encouraging, is that soon the top-selling Honda trim will be the CR-V Hybrid.

