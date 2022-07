An Indiana doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old abuse victim is speaking out for the first time after weeks of being at the center of a national controversy. Dr. Caitlin Bernard provided the abortion for the young girl from Ohio just days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing Ohio's abortion ban to take effect. Bernard is speaking publicly as lawmakers in Indiana consider legislation that would prohibit most abortions. We're joined by NPR's Sarah McCammon, who spoke with Dr. Bernard earlier today. Sarah, what did she tell you?

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO